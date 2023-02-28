Thrillist ranked all 50 states by their beauty, and 2 New England states made the top 15

Need weekend plans?
The best things to do around the city, delivered to your inbox.
New England is full of gorgeous scenery, and two local states are among the 15 most beautiful in America, according to Thrillist.
The site recently released a list of all 50 states, ranked by their beauty, and Vermont and Maine made the top 15.
“If America knows how to do one thing, it’s sweep the international competition when it comes to absolutely breathtaking, awe-inspiring landscapes,” the site wrote.
Vermont was the highest-ranking New England state at No. 13. After that:
Vermont during foliage season is “almost painfully beautiful,” according to the site.
“From the sunset shores of Lake Champlain to the misty rivers of St. Johnsbury, you’d be hard pressed to find a place in Vermont that didn’t look like it popped out of a calendar,” Thrillist wrote.
Maine has “some of the most breathtaking coastline in America,” according to Thrillist.
“Maine residents know they’ve got some of the best natural scenery in the Northeast and are totally content with you just sticking to the Portland area to eat lobstah so there’s more room up north for them,” the site wrote.
The most beautiful state, according to Thrillist, is California.
Thrillist comprised the list by assembling a crew of writers who, combined, visited every state and weighed “the variety, quantity, concentration, highlights, and lowlights of every state’s physique,” the site wrote. After that, Thrillist independently ranked the states and then “came together around a table to debate the discrepancies and to plead for the divisive cases, of which there were several.”
Check out Thrillist’s list of all 50 states, ranked by their beauty.
The best things to do around the city, delivered to your inbox.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.