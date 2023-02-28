Travel Thrillist ranked all 50 states by their beauty, and 2 New England states made the top 15 The top-ranking New England state is full of places that look like they "popped out of a calendar," according to the site. Osmore Pond in Peacham, Vermont. Linda Carlsen-Perry

New England is full of gorgeous scenery, and two local states are among the 15 most beautiful in America, according to Thrillist.

The site recently released a list of all 50 states, ranked by their beauty, and Vermont and Maine made the top 15.

“If America knows how to do one thing, it’s sweep the international competition when it comes to absolutely breathtaking, awe-inspiring landscapes,” the site wrote.

Vermont was the highest-ranking New England state at No. 13. After that:

Maine ranked No. 15

Massachusetts ranked No. 28

New Hampshire ranked No. 32

Rhode Island ranked No. 34

Connecticut ranked No. 40

Vermont during foliage season is “almost painfully beautiful,” according to the site.

“From the sunset shores of Lake Champlain to the misty rivers of St. Johnsbury, you’d be hard pressed to find a place in Vermont that didn’t look like it popped out of a calendar,” Thrillist wrote.

Visitors gather at Cadillac Mountain in Acadia National Park in Maine to view its panoramic vistas during sunrise on July 5, 2021. – Stacey Cramp / The New York Times

Maine has “some of the most breathtaking coastline in America,” according to Thrillist.

“Maine residents know they’ve got some of the best natural scenery in the Northeast and are totally content with you just sticking to the Portland area to eat lobstah so there’s more room up north for them,” the site wrote.

The most beautiful state, according to Thrillist, is California.

Thrillist comprised the list by assembling a crew of writers who, combined, visited every state and weighed “the variety, quantity, concentration, highlights, and lowlights of every state’s physique,” the site wrote. After that, Thrillist independently ranked the states and then “came together around a table to debate the discrepancies and to plead for the divisive cases, of which there were several.”

Check out Thrillist’s list of all 50 states, ranked by their beauty.