Travel A Boston music festival just ranked among the 10 best in the U.S. It will take place May 26-28. Fans cheered as Avril Lavigne performed during the 2022 Boston Calling Music Festival. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

A Boston music festival with more than 50 artists and a robust food lineup is among the best in the nation, according to USA Today readers.

More on boston calling: Foo Fighters, The Lumineers, Paramore to headline Boston Calling 2023

The publication named Boston Calling Music Festival among the 10 best music festivals in America on Friday as part of its 2023 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards. Boston Calling ranked No. 8.

The music festivals on the list are “essential festivals from coast to coast, where music fans can enjoy several artists (and even genres) in one place,” wrote USA Today.

Here’s what the publication wrote about Boston Calling:

Held at the Harvard Athletic Complex, Boston Calling Music Festival is a multi-day, multi-stage, outdoor event featuring live music from diverse genres such as rock, hip-hop and indie. Previous performers include Jack White and Metallica. An array of local restaurants set up shop, making it a good place to sample Boston’s local cuisine. This rain-or-shine festival takes place over Memorial Day Weekend, with all ages welcome and children under 10 admitted free. USA Today’s 10Best

More than 50 artists will perform at this year’s Boston Calling, taking place May 26-28 at the Harvard Athletic Complex, including headliners Foo Fighters, The Lumineers, and Paramore.

Advertisement:

The No. 1 music festival in the U.S. is Philadelphia’s Made in America, which is curated by Jay-Z.

Two New England food festivals are also favorites of USA Today readers: the Maine Lobster Festival in Rockland, Maine (taking place Aug. 2-6) ranked No. 3 and the Vermont Cheesemakers Festival in Greensboro, Vermont (taking place Aug. 13) ranked No. 7 among the 10 best specialty food festivals in America.

The No. 1 specialty food festival is Picklesburgh in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, which bills itself as “the destination for all things pickled.”

For the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards lists, USA Today travel experts select 20 nominees in topics from food to lodging, destinations to things to do. Then the publication asks readers to cast votes to determine the top 10.