Travel Harry Potter fans can travel to NYC on special trains Amtrak is the official rail transportation partner for "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," playing at the Lyric Theatre in New York City. Four Amtrak trains have been specially wrapped for fans heading to "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," playing at the Lyric Theatre in New York City. Photo by Matt Donnelly

It may not be the Hogwarts Express, but Amtrak is offering a magical journey of its own to New York City for Harry Potter fans heading to Broadway.

Amtrak, the official rail transportation partner for “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” playing at the Lyric Theatre in New York City, has specially wrapped four trains in Harry Potter splendor for those traveling on the Northeast Regional service operating on the Northeast Corridor (NEC) between Washington, D.C., and Boston between April 28 and June 25.

“While this train won’t be stopping at Platform 9 ¾, you’ll be sure to have a magical journey on the NEC,” Amtrak wrote in a press release.

Travelers can earn and redeem Amtrak Guest Rewards points on tickets to the show for exclusive benefits and an enhanced travel experience. Amtrak Guest Rewards members can also register with Audience Rewards, the official rewards program for Broadway, for free.

Travelers can save money by taking advantage of Amtrak Saver Fares and the company’s See NY and Save discount, according to Amtrak.