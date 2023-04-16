Boston Marathon Expect a sweet spot for runners with cool temperatures and limited rain on Marathon Monday The thermometer won’t vary much beyond 52 to 55 degrees no matter what time you are on the course and where you are. Temperatures in the 50s are expected on race day. Lane Turner/The Boston Globe

Since the first Boston Marathon back on April 19, 1897, weather has always been a part of the race.

At times, such as in 2018, rain has pelted down, while during other years a seemingly relentless sun has brought unusual heat across the asphalt course. In 2012, it was already nearing 90 degrees by the middle of the day.

Back in 2010, it wasn’t weather per se, but a volcano eruption in Iceland that impacted the race. That year, scores of marathoners couldn’t fly to Boston and were able to delay their qualifications for the following one.

Noontime temperatures are expected to be within a few degrees of 50 for Monday.WEATHERBELL

For 5 years, between 2007 and 2011, the temperature was mainly in the upper 40s and lower 50s during the race. This year, we will be in that relative sweet spot for runners with cloudy skies, cool temperatures, and limited precipitation.

There will not be much change in temperatures or wind during this year’s Boston Marathon.NOAA DATA

As the wheelchair racers head towards Boston Monday morning, temperatures will be within a degree or two of 50.

Advertisement:

The lack of sunshine means temperatures will be in a fairly steady state all day. In other words, the thermometer won’t vary much beyond 52 to 55 degrees no matter what time you are on the course and where you are.

However, even with clouds, it is advisable to wear sunscreen as UV light can easily penetrate the clouds.

A cold front heading towards the coastline will increase the chance of showers, especially after noon. Most of the showers would be light and not every spot along the 26 mile course will receive rain. However, where a shower does occur, it will make everything wet.

Late in the afternoon, there’s actually a chance of a thunderstorm. This won’t impact elite runners but could impact folks who take four, five, or more hours to complete the course.

A few showers will move southwest to northeast across New England Monday.WEATHERBELL

Wind can be hurtful or helpful depending on the direction, and this year, it will almost be negligible. Although the flow will be coming from the east, which is a headwind, it’ll be light enough so as to not impact runners significantly. Late in the day, the winds will turn more from the south hitting runners on their right side as they head into Boston.

A light flow of wind from the ocean will act as a headwind, but will be very light.WEATHERBELL

Any showers will come to an end pretty early Monday evening, and that will set us up for a blend of clouds and sunshine with milder than average temperatures for Tuesday as they head back into the lower 60′s. The dry weather should continue through the rest of the work week.