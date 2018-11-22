FROM

Record-breaking cold temperatures greet Thanksgiving celebrations

A map generated Thursday morning show the predicted high temperatures for Thanksgiving.
By
2:30 PM

If you’re going to be outside at all on Thanksgiving, dress in layers, the National Weather Service advises.

High temperatures are only expected to reach the low 20s across Massachusetts, according to the weather service, and the wind chill will make it feel much colder during the morning hours.

A wind chill advisory was issued for Western Massachusetts for Thursday morning. The advisory will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. for parts of Franklin County, Hampshire County, and Hampden County, where wind chill values could drop to as low as 15 below zero.

Finish the story on BostonGlobe.com.

Don't have a Globe subscription? Subscribe for just 99 cents.

TOPICS: Weather
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Snow on the beach and frozen salt water along the shoreline of Quincy.
Local
Thursday could be the coldest Thanksgiving on record November 19, 2018 | 12:50 PM
BOSTON, MA- DECEMBER 23, 2017: A woman protects herself from the rain on Boylston Street in Boston, MA on December 23, 2017. (For those crossing their fingers for a white Christmas, the rain is expected to give way to snow eventually, with initial forecasts showing anywhere from a coating to 8 inches, in different areas across the state. The Boston area may get 1 to 2 inches of snow from early Monday morning through the evening, with most counties north and west of Boston possibly getting 4 to 6 inches.) (CRAIG F. WALKER/GLOBE STAFF) section: metro reporter:
Weather
5 maps predicting how much snow will fall in Mass. November 19, 2018 | 9:20 AM
A winter wonder land along the Commonwealth Ave mall in Boston
Weather
What local forecasters are predicting this winter will be like November 19, 2018 | 5:00 AM
It was 35 degrees in Boston at 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Weather
Winter arrived early, but we’ll get a very quick break this weekend November 16, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Boston, MA- March 21, 2018: Trees begin to flower at the Public Garden in Boston, MA on March 21, 2018. As Massachusetts prepares for the fourth major winter storm in three weeks, forecasters have adjusted snowfall totals and the timeline for Wednesday’s storm already dubbed the “four’easter.” Snow is expected to start falling around the evening rush hour in the Boston area, and could potentially bring 6 to 8 inches to the region by the time it ends on Thursday, said Eleanor Vallier-Talbot, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. (CRAIG F. WALKER/GLOBE STAFF) section: metro reporter:
Weather
Map: When is it going to start snowing in Boston? November 15, 2018 | 2:10 PM
Boston, Massachusetts - 1/4/2018 - An MBTA train moves through the snow on Commonwealth Avenue in Boston, Massachusetts, January 4, 2018. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
Weather
Map: Here are the areas in Mass. under a winter storm warning November 15, 2018 | 12:56 PM
BOSTON, MA- DECEMBER 23, 2017: A woman protects herself from the rain on Boylston Street in Boston, MA on December 23, 2017. (For those crossing their fingers for a white Christmas, the rain is expected to give way to snow eventually, with initial forecasts showing anywhere from a coating to 8 inches, in different areas across the state. The Boston area may get 1 to 2 inches of snow from early Monday morning through the evening, with most counties north and west of Boston possibly getting 4 to 6 inches.) (CRAIG F. WALKER/GLOBE STAFF) section: metro reporter:
Weather
Live weather updates from Boston meteorologists November 15, 2018 | 10:35 AM
snow in Washington D.C.
Weather
Here's David Epstein's forecast for the snowstorm November 15, 2018 | 9:31 AM
Boston, MA: 3-12-18 A Boston Public Works snow plow works its way along Post Office Sq during a March snow storm in downtown Boston. ( Lloyd Young/Globe Staff)
Weather
Maps: How much it could snow. How little. And what’s expected. November 14, 2018 | 9:50 PM
Boston, MA - 2/9/2017 - A snow plow makes its way along Causeway in Boston, MA, February 9, 2017. A winter storm is expected to drop between 12 to 18 inches of snow in the region, with less falling towards the Cape and Islands, according to National Weather Service.(Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
Weather
7 maps predicting how much snow will fall November 13, 2018 | 5:56 PM
Weather
David Epstein: Another nor'easter is on the way — and this one may bring snow November 13, 2018 | 2:30 PM
Boston, MA - October 27, 2018: Tom Scott works securing a boat at India Wharf Marina in Boston, MA on October 27, 2018. The Nor’easter is expected to bring “widespread heavy rain, some urban and poor drainage street flooding, as well as damaging wind gusts on the coastal plain” through the day Saturday, according to the National Weather Service on Twitter. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) section: sports reporter:
Weather
David Epstein: 2 nor'easters are heading this way. Here's what to know. November 12, 2018 | 10:30 AM
friday flood watch
Weather
Here's the timing and forecast for tonight's heavy rain November 9, 2018 | 9:39 AM
A pedestrian walks through the snow and wind during a storm that is expected to leave up to two feet of snow in Boston, MA, Mar. 13, 2018. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
Weather
It’s looking like this winter will be a stormy one November 7, 2018 | 1:06 PM
Weather
David Epstein: Here's when to expect rain this weekend November 2, 2018 | 9:29 AM
Weather
Live updates as rain, severe storms move through the state October 29, 2018 | 10:29 AM
A rainbow appeared over Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series.
Weather
Here’s the timing of the rain forecast today October 29, 2018 | 10:05 AM
Beacon Hill looking festive on Halloween.
Weather
Here is the Halloween 2018 weather forecast for Greater Boston October 28, 2018 | 11:43 AM
Boston, MA - September 18, 2018: A pedestrian navigates Kilby Street during heavy rain in downtown Boston, MA on September 18, 2018. The storm containing the remnants of Hurricane Florence is bringing a deluge of rainfall to Massachusetts on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Very heavy rainfall and flash flooding will remain a concern across southern New England throughout the morning and afternoon, forecasters said. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) section: metro reporter:
Weather
Live updates on today's nor'easter October 26, 2018 | 4:12 PM
The wind turns an umbrella inside-out on Boylston Street.
Weather
David Epstein: This nor'easter will be an appetizer for what’s likely ahead October 26, 2018 | 11:29 AM
Weather
3 maps showing the timing, rainfall, and wind gusts for Saturday's nor'easter October 25, 2018 | 3:14 PM
Weather
Live updates from Boston meteorologists as storms roll through southeastern Massachusetts October 23, 2018 | 4:27 PM
BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 09: Raindrops are seen on seats prior to game three of the American League Divison Series between the Boston Red Sox and the Cleveland Indians at Fenway Park on October 9, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Weather
Map: Here’s the timing of the showers forecast today October 23, 2018 | 9:27 AM
A map of The Weather Channel's winter forecast.
Weather
Here's what The Weather Channel predicts for New England through January October 20, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Boston, MA -- 3/13/2018 - A woman made her way through the park along Commonwealth Ave as snow fell in Boston during the early part of the Nor'easter. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: Reporter:
Weather
Here’s what NOAA is saying about this year’s winter weather October 19, 2018 | 10:42 AM
People walked along the road inside Acadia National Park as the sun came up over Cadillac Mountain.
Weather
Here's David Epstein's weekend weather forecast October 18, 2018 | 5:53 PM
A pedestrian on Boston's Clarendon Street was covered up to protect against the cold last January.
Weather
It'll be cold later this week. Here's a quick glance at what to expect. October 16, 2018 | 12:59 PM
Fog rests across the Boston skyline while viewed from the East Boston Piers Park.
Weather
David Epstein: We’re in for some more stormy weather the next few days October 12, 2018 | 9:45 AM
An unidentified person takes pictures of the surf and fishing pier on Okaloosa Island in Fort Walton Beach, Fla., on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, as Hurricane Michael approaches the Florida Gulf Coast. [Devon Ravine/Northwest Florida Daily News via AP)
Weather
How Hurricane Michael will affect New England October 10, 2018 | 2:05 PM
Hurricane Michael, center, in the Gulf of Mexico.
Weather
4 maps predicting Hurricane Michael's path, timing, wind speeds, and rainfall October 9, 2018 | 10:30 AM