Record-breaking cold temperatures greet Thanksgiving celebrations

If you’re going to be outside at all on Thanksgiving, dress in layers, the National Weather Service advises.

High temperatures are only expected to reach the low 20s across Massachusetts, according to the weather service, and the wind chill will make it feel much colder during the morning hours.

A wind chill advisory was issued for Western Massachusetts for Thursday morning. The advisory will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. for parts of Franklin County, Hampshire County, and Hampden County, where wind chill values could drop to as low as 15 below zero.