Late-winter snow (yes, more snow) is heading to Massachusetts

"Mid-March snow is very common so it shouldn’t be a surprise anyway."

Snow is likely early Friday morning with up to 5 inches in higher terrains.
Snow is likely early Friday morning with up to 5 inches in higher terrains.
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
March 17, 2021

I decided to write this forecast sitting outside in the sunshine this afternoon with temperatures in the low 50s. It’s just a beautiful Wednesday and I could make all sorts of snarky comments about a snowy forecast but I won’t.

Related Links

In actuality, I’m going to embrace the upcoming snow as simply one of the benefits of living here in New England; we can have 70-degree weather one week and snow the next. Mid-March snow is very common so it shouldn’t be a surprise anyway.

What’s more surprising than our upcoming wintery weather is the fact that it’s been so sunny and so dry this month. We’ve only had less than a quarter of an inch of precipitation since the start of our wettest month and any precipitation in any form should be welcome at this point.  Many areas could see up to an inch of water between the rain and the snow, this is much needed.

Advertisement

After a dry Thursday morning, clouds will become thick enough so that precipitation will begin. Temperatures are going to be in the 40s during Thursday and obviously, this means rain, not snow. The rain will be steady for the evening commute and this will slow things down somewhat. As low pressure moves south of New England it will pull in colder air on the northern side.

I don’t expect the precipitation to end until Friday morning and as the cold air reaches the rain it will change to snow.

The snow Friday morning could come down quite hard for a couple of hours, especially before sunrise. I suspect when you get up Friday morning it will look like winter. The wild card in all of this, of course, is the accumulation.

I think generally most of us are going to end up with a couple of inches but some places could be in the 3 to 5-inch range, again this will be off the well-traveled roads.

Since highways will have been relatively warm for the past two days there’s likely to be less snow on the asphalt than there will be on grassy surfaces.

Temperatures will stay well below average all day Friday likely remaining in the low to mid-30s for one of the colder March days. There will also be some wind along the coastline with this storm. The map below shows the maximum wind gusts expected as of now.

Advertisement

Sunshine will return for the upcoming weekend. After a chilly start Saturday temperatures will rebound to the upper 40s by the end of the day and Sunday looks absolutely stunning, with temperatures in the mid-50s wiping away what’s left of the snow.

Right now much of next week looks to be dry, with average or above-average temperatures and we’re actually going to see some sea breezes along the coastline.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Local Winter Is Coming

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
BOSTON, MA - 2/19/2021 A woman carries an umbrella to protect herself from the snow while walking past Andrei Petrovsky as he clears his entire Ashmont block of Friday's snowfall. Boston saw a steady snow fall from Thursday into Friday with snow continuing to accumulate into the evening. Erin Clark/Globe Staff
SNOW MAPS
4 maps predicting snowfall totals for Thursday and Friday March 17, 2021 | 6:45 PM
A man walks a dog through the trees on Castle Island.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Thursday's weather forecast March 17, 2021 | 4:34 PM
Snow
Here's what local forecasters are saying about the snow predicted for Friday March 17, 2021 | 12:29 PM
Boston Weather
Weather
Here's what to expect from Wednesday's weather forecast March 16, 2021 | 4:24 PM
People enjoy the Minute Man trail in Concord on Saturday afternoon.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Tuesday's weather forecast March 15, 2021 | 4:54 PM
A commuter walks along North Washington Street in Boston keeping face warm with a scarf protecting herself from the winds.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Monday's weather forecast March 14, 2021 | 4:23 PM
Boston Weather
Weather
Here's what to expect from Friday's weather forecast March 11, 2021 | 4:16 PM
Runners along Memorial Drive in Cambridge.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Thursday's weather forecast March 10, 2021 | 5:18 PM
Beachgoers on Revere Beach.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Wednesday's weather forecast March 9, 2021 | 4:19 PM
Walking a dog in Quincy.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Tuesday's weather forecast March 8, 2021 | 4:25 PM
A cyclist pedals along Massachusetts Avenue in Cambridge.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Monday's weather forecast March 7, 2021 | 4:21 PM
A man reads at the base of the William Ellery Channing Statue on Arlington Street in Boston.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Friday's weather forecast March 4, 2021 | 4:20 PM
A shaft of sunlight gives a very false impression of warmth on a frigid corner on Washington Street as a bundled-up pedestrian waits to cross the street in Downtown Crossing.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Thursday's weather forecast March 3, 2021 | 4:27 PM
People enjoy the Minute Man trail in Concord on Saturday afternoon.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Wednesday's weather forecast March 2, 2021 | 4:35 PM
Windy and cold weather continue in Boston.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Tuesday's weather forecast March 1, 2021 | 4:31 PM
Boston Weather
Weather
Here's what to expect from Monday's weather forecast February 28, 2021 | 4:24 PM
Runners along Memorial Drive in Cambridge.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Friday's weather forecast February 25, 2021 | 4:19 PM
Salwan Georges
Climate
Scientists see stronger evidence of slowing Atlantic Ocean circulation, an 'Achilles' heel' of climate February 25, 2021 | 3:56 PM
A cyclist pedals his way down Arch Street in Boston.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Thursday's weather forecast February 24, 2021 | 4:24 PM
People stroll around the Bunker Hill Monument.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Wednesday's weather forecast February 23, 2021 | 4:22 PM
Boston Weather
Weather
Here's what to expect from Tuesday's weather forecast February 22, 2021 | 4:28 PM
Weather
Here's what forecasters are saying about the snow and rain today February 22, 2021 | 11:20 AM
South Boston-02/20/2021 Colm Darcy, 10 from South Boston catches some air sledding over a hump in the snow. Several inches of freshly fallen snow brought out dozens of kids to Farragut Park in South Boston Saturday morning as they sledded and slipped down the sides of the hill that surrounds the park. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff (sports)
SNOW MAPS
5 maps showing how much snow, rain to expect Monday February 21, 2021 | 8:19 PM
A man jogs on William J. Day Boulevard in Boston, MA on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. After finally reaching above freezing temperatures for the first time in six days on Sunday, the region is still poised to see several more bouts of wintry weather this week.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Monday's weather forecast February 21, 2021 | 4:30 PM
Savannah and Sam Peyton, wearing multiple layers under sleeping bags, are joined in bed by their dogs Queso and Piper at their home in Austin, Texas, on Thursday night, Feb. 18, 2021, as they all try to stay warm. The couple has been bundled up with their two dogs and two cats since losing power early Monday morning due to a winter storm. (Tamir Kalifa/The New York Times)
Texas
Texas winter storm: What to know February 21, 2021 | 1:23 PM
Snow Totals
Map: Total snow accumulation across Massachusetts February 20, 2021 | 1:44 PM
People walk through heavy snow fall in the Navy Yard during a winter storm.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Friday's weather forecast February 18, 2021 | 4:35 PM
Storms
US needs to brace itself for more deadly storms, experts say February 18, 2021 | 10:52 AM
BOSTON, MA - 2/19/2021: A sweeper is used to clear snowfall on sidewalks during a light winter storm on Atlantic Avenue in Boston. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO
Snow forecast
Updated: What meteorologists are saying about the rest of the winter storm February 17, 2021 | 11:19 AM
Wellesley, MA 2/9/2021: Snow comes down on Central Street as another snow event hits the region. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff
SNOW MAPS
Updated: 8 maps showing snow totals so far and predicting overall totals February 17, 2021 | 9:26 AM