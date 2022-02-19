Local Presidents’ Day kicks off a warm few days as ‘weather whiplash’ continues Soak up the sun, because snow, rain, and colder temps will likely close out the workweek. Warmer temperatures made for relaxed reading in North Point Park in Cambridge on a day of gorgeous spring-like weather. Lane Turner/Globe Staff/File photo

A warm start to the week will offer a taste of spring but will cue up a swift cooldown that’ll bring potential snow and rain ahead of the weekend.

The Presidents’ Day holiday will welcome mostly sunny skies with a high of around 51 degrees, according to the National Weather Service’s Boston bureau. Tuesday may see a little rain in the morning, with a high around 54.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly cloudy with snow Mostly cloudy with snow 38° 18°

Sun Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 35° 29°

Mon Partly sunny Partly sunny 53° 34°

Tue Showers Showers 50° 46°

Wed Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 57° 30°

Thu Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 39° 29°

Fri Cloudy Cloudy 38° 29° Down Arrow

More rain along with wind gusts as high as 26 mph may come Tuesday night. Rain will likely continue Wednesday morning, though it could reach 60 degrees by midday. Despite its warmth, Wednesday will also be windy, with gusts up to 23 mph.

Advertisement:

The early-week warmth will give way to colder temperatures on Thursday, with a high around 37, according to the NWS. Boston could see another round of snow starting Thursday night, with a chance of a wintry mix on Friday and a high around 38.

Next Saturday and Sunday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid-30s, according to Weather.com.

Recent rain and snowstorms combined with high tides have brought flooding to the Boston area, and scientists predict it will only get worse.

A new report by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) warns that sea levels will rise by about a foot by 2050, with larger impacts on the Northeast and Gulf coasts.

The Northeast coast could experience a sea-level rise of over half a meter. Higher tides and storm surges will also bring more frequent flooding along the coastline. According to the report, the Northeast could see between three and six days of high-tide flooding by 2050. The current national average is four days.

According to a new NOAA-led report, the U.S. is expected to experience as much #SeaLevelRise by the year 2050 as it witnessed in the past 100 years: https://t.co/7SqKaqZXRa @noaaocean pic.twitter.com/mLnnc6CuXb — NOAA (@NOAA) February 15, 2022

In November, King Tides brought waves of more than 12-feet in height to the Boston coast. The ocean phenomenon happens when the sun aligns with the moon and the “gravitational pull on the Earth is at its strongest,” according to NASA.

Advertisement:

Boston saw 11 days of high-tide flooding in 2021. In July, the NOAA released a report predicting Boston would experience between 11 and 18 days of high-tide flooding in 2022. By 2030, the city could see between 20 and 35 days of high-tide flooding. NOAA predicts the city will have between 45 and 95 days of high-tide flooding by 2050.