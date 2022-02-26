Local

Here are the latest snow totals after Friday’s storm

Woburn clocked the most snow at 10.7 inches, while Logan Airport reported 8.5.inches.

Here are Friday's snowfall totals from the National Weather Service.

By Morgan Rousseau

Snow totals for Friday’s winter storm are in, thanks to the help of snow observers across the state and the National Weather Service.

Most of Friday’s snow fell across the northeastern part of Massachusetts, with parts of Middlesex County getting more than 10 inches.

The NWS said Friday’s storm brought Boston’s total winter snow total to 51.9 inches for the 2021-2022 winter season, surpassing the seasonal average of 49.2 inches.

Here are the final snowfall reports from the NWS.

SUFFOLK COUNTY
Logan Airport8.5”
Chelsea7.1”
West Roxbury6.5”
Brookline6”
MIDDLESEX COUNTY
Woburn10.7“
Winchester10.5”
Wilmington10.4“
Bedford10.3”
Lexington10.3“
Weston10.2”
Burlington10.1“
Stoneham10”
Melrose9.5“
Lowell9.2”
Wakefield9.2“
Hudson9”
Waltham8.8“
Sudbury8.5”
Somerville8.5“
Wakefield8.4”
Littleton8.3“
Acton8.3”
Cambridge8“
Hopkinton8”
Natick8“
Framingham8”
Townsend7.6“
Ayer7.5”
Westborough7.5“
Newton7.5”
Concord7.2“
Pepperell7.2”
Reading7“
Stow7”
Groton6.8“
Westford6.5”
Carlisle6.3“
NORFOLK COUNTY
Walpole7.1“
Millis7”
Randolph7“
Sharon6.8”
Franklin6.7“
Weymouth6.7”
Randolph6.7“
Quincy6.5”
Wrentham6.5“
Canton6.4”
Westwood6.3“
Foxborough6.1”
Braintree5.7“
ESSEX COUNTY
Peabody10“
Newburyport9”
Rockport9“
Topsfield9”
Salem9“
Nahant9”
Swampscott8.5“
Rockport8.5”
Newburyport8.5“
Peabody8.5”
Rockport8.5“
North Andover8.3”
Gloucester8“
Danvers8”
Boxford8“
W. Gloucester8”
Ipswich8“
Beverly7.8”
Manchester7.6“
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Greenfield7“
Ashfield6.8”
Greenfield6“
New Salem6”
Leverett5.5“
PLYMOUTH COUNTY
Cohasset6“
Whitman5.8”
Brockton5.4“
BRISTOL COUNTY
Norton4“
Taunton3.4”
North Attleborough3.3“
Easton3”
Somerset3“
Swansea2.5”
Mattapoisett2.3“
WORCESTER COUNTY
Boylston9.5“
Westborough8.5”
Leicester8.5“
Lunenburg8.5”
Leominster 8.3″
Charlton8”
Grafton8.1“
Royalston8”
Shrewsbury8“
Berlin7.8”
Paxton7.5“
Harvard7.5”
Northborough7.4“
Worcester Airport7.3”
Princeton7.3“
Sutton7.3”
Sterling7.2“
Boylston7.2”
Hopkinton7“
Holden7”
Auburn7“
Petersham6”
Warren6“
HAMPDEN COUNTY
Longmeadow6.7“
Agawam6”
West Springfield6“
Chicopee5.5”
East Longmeadow5.5“
Ludlow5.3”
Holyoke5.1“
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY
Southampton7”
Hadley7“
Westhampton6.5”
Goshen6“
Amherst6”
BARNSTABLE COUNTY
Truro4“
Sandwich3”
Provincetown3“