Here are the latest snow totals after Friday’s storm

Snow totals for Friday’s winter storm are in, thanks to the help of snow observers across the state and the National Weather Service.
Most of Friday’s snow fell across the northeastern part of Massachusetts, with parts of Middlesex County getting more than 10 inches.
The NWS said Friday’s storm brought Boston’s total winter snow total to 51.9 inches for the 2021-2022 winter season, surpassing the seasonal average of 49.2 inches.
Here are the final snowfall reports from the NWS.
|SUFFOLK COUNTY
|Logan Airport
|8.5”
|Chelsea
|7.1”
|West Roxbury
|6.5”
|Brookline
|6”
|MIDDLESEX COUNTY
|Woburn
|10.7“
|Winchester
|10.5”
|Wilmington
|10.4“
|Bedford
|10.3”
|Lexington
|10.3“
|Weston
|10.2”
|Burlington
|10.1“
|Stoneham
|10”
|Melrose
|9.5“
|Lowell
|9.2”
|Wakefield
|9.2“
|Hudson
|9”
|Waltham
|8.8“
|Sudbury
|8.5”
|Somerville
|8.5“
|Wakefield
|8.4”
|Littleton
|8.3“
|Acton
|8.3”
|Cambridge
|8“
|Hopkinton
|8”
|Natick
|8“
|Framingham
|8”
|Townsend
|7.6“
|Ayer
|7.5”
|Westborough
|7.5“
|Newton
|7.5”
|Concord
|7.2“
|Pepperell
|7.2”
|Reading
|7“
|Stow
|7”
|Groton
|6.8“
|Westford
|6.5”
|Carlisle
|6.3“
|NORFOLK COUNTY
|Walpole
|7.1“
|Millis
|7”
|Randolph
|7“
|Sharon
|6.8”
|Franklin
|6.7“
|Weymouth
|6.7”
|Randolph
|6.7“
|Quincy
|6.5”
|Wrentham
|6.5“
|Canton
|6.4”
|Westwood
|6.3“
|Foxborough
|6.1”
|Braintree
|5.7“
|ESSEX COUNTY
|Peabody
|10“
|Newburyport
|9”
|Rockport
|9“
|Topsfield
|9”
|Salem
|9“
|Nahant
|9”
|Swampscott
|8.5“
|Rockport
|8.5”
|Newburyport
|8.5“
|Peabody
|8.5”
|Rockport
|8.5“
|North Andover
|8.3”
|Gloucester
|8“
|Danvers
|8”
|Boxford
|8“
|W. Gloucester
|8”
|Ipswich
|8“
|Beverly
|7.8”
|Manchester
|7.6“
|FRANKLIN COUNTY
|Greenfield
|7“
|Ashfield
|6.8”
|Greenfield
|6“
|New Salem
|6”
|Leverett
|5.5“
|PLYMOUTH COUNTY
|Cohasset
|6“
|Whitman
|5.8”
|Brockton
|5.4“
|BRISTOL COUNTY
|Norton
|4“
|Taunton
|3.4”
|North Attleborough
|3.3“
|Easton
|3”
|Somerset
|3“
|Swansea
|2.5”
|Mattapoisett
|2.3“
|WORCESTER COUNTY
|Boylston
|9.5“
|Westborough
|8.5”
|Leicester
|8.5“
|Lunenburg
|8.5”
|Leominster
|8.3″
|Charlton
|8”
|Grafton
|8.1“
|Royalston
|8”
|Shrewsbury
|8“
|Berlin
|7.8”
|Paxton
|7.5“
|Harvard
|7.5”
|Northborough
|7.4“
|Worcester Airport
|7.3”
|Princeton
|7.3“
|Sutton
|7.3”
|Sterling
|7.2“
|Boylston
|7.2”
|Hopkinton
|7“
|Holden
|7”
|Auburn
|7“
|Petersham
|6”
|Warren
|6“
|HAMPDEN COUNTY
|Longmeadow
|6.7“
|Agawam
|6”
|West Springfield
|6“
|Chicopee
|5.5”
|East Longmeadow
|5.5“
|Ludlow
|5.3”
|Holyoke
|5.1“
|HAMPSHIRE COUNTY
|Southampton
|7”
|Hadley
|7“
|Westhampton
|6.5”
|Goshen
|6“
|Amherst
|6”
|BARNSTABLE COUNTY
|Truro
|4“
|Sandwich
|3”
|Provincetown
|3“
