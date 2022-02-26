Local Here are the latest snow totals after Friday’s storm Woburn clocked the most snow at 10.7 inches, while Logan Airport reported 8.5.inches. Here are Friday's snowfall totals from the National Weather Service.

Snow totals for Friday’s winter storm are in, thanks to the help of snow observers across the state and the National Weather Service.

Most of Friday’s snow fell across the northeastern part of Massachusetts, with parts of Middlesex County getting more than 10 inches.

The NWS said Friday’s storm brought Boston’s total winter snow total to 51.9 inches for the 2021-2022 winter season, surpassing the seasonal average of 49.2 inches.

Here are the final snowfall reports from the NWS.

SUFFOLK COUNTY Logan Airport 8.5” Chelsea 7.1” West Roxbury 6.5” Brookline 6” MIDDLESEX COUNTY Woburn 10.7“ Winchester 10.5” Wilmington 10.4“ Bedford 10.3” Lexington 10.3“ Weston 10.2” Burlington 10.1“ Stoneham 10” Melrose 9.5“ Lowell 9.2” Wakefield 9.2“ Hudson 9” Waltham 8.8“ Sudbury 8.5” Somerville 8.5“ Wakefield 8.4” Littleton 8.3“ Acton 8.3” Cambridge 8“ Hopkinton 8” Natick 8“ Framingham 8” Townsend 7.6“ Ayer 7.5” Westborough 7.5“ Newton 7.5” Concord 7.2“ Pepperell 7.2” Reading 7“ Stow 7” Groton 6.8“ Westford 6.5” Carlisle 6.3“ NORFOLK COUNTY Walpole 7.1“ Millis 7” Randolph 7“ Sharon 6.8” Franklin 6.7“ Weymouth 6.7” Randolph 6.7“ Quincy 6.5” Wrentham 6.5“ Canton 6.4” Westwood 6.3“ Foxborough 6.1” Braintree 5.7“ ESSEX COUNTY Peabody 10“ Newburyport 9” Rockport 9“ Topsfield 9” Salem 9“ Nahant 9” Swampscott 8.5“ Rockport 8.5” Newburyport 8.5“ Peabody 8.5” Rockport 8.5“ North Andover 8.3” Gloucester 8“ Danvers 8” Boxford 8“ W. Gloucester 8” Ipswich 8“ Beverly 7.8” Manchester 7.6“ FRANKLIN COUNTY Greenfield 7“ Ashfield 6.8” Greenfield 6“ New Salem 6” Leverett 5.5“ PLYMOUTH COUNTY Cohasset 6“ Whitman 5.8” Brockton 5.4“ BRISTOL COUNTY Norton 4“ Taunton 3.4” North Attleborough 3.3“ Easton 3” Somerset 3“ Swansea 2.5” Mattapoisett 2.3“ WORCESTER COUNTY Boylston 9.5“ Westborough 8.5” Leicester 8.5“ Lunenburg 8.5” Leominster 8.3″ Charlton 8” Grafton 8.1“ Royalston 8” Shrewsbury 8“ Berlin 7.8” Paxton 7.5“ Harvard 7.5” Northborough 7.4“ Worcester Airport 7.3” Princeton 7.3“ Sutton 7.3” Sterling 7.2“ Boylston 7.2” Hopkinton 7“ Holden 7” Auburn 7“ Petersham 6” Warren 6“ HAMPDEN COUNTY Longmeadow 6.7“ Agawam 6” West Springfield 6“ Chicopee 5.5” East Longmeadow 5.5“ Ludlow 5.3” Holyoke 5.1“ HAMPSHIRE COUNTY Southampton 7” Hadley 7“ Westhampton 6.5” Goshen 6“ Amherst 6” BARNSTABLE COUNTY Truro 4“ Sandwich 3” Provincetown 3“