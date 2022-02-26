Local Next week’s weather outlook: February to close out with bitter cold There’s a little snow, but no major storms in sight for the coming week. Giovanni Gianelli, 8 climbs atop a large pile of snow in a parking lot on Old Colony Avenue plowed into a mini-mountain from Friday’s snowstorm. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

After the third biggest snowfall of the winter season, the Boston area is set for a relatively smooth — but bitterly cold — start to March.

Sunday will be cold and windy, with gusts as high as 32 mph with an evening chance of snow showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. There will be little or no snow accumulation.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 30° 23°

Sun Partly sunny Partly sunny 41° 16°

Mon Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 24° 12°

Tue Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 34° 30°

Wed Partly sunny Partly sunny 41° 27°

Thu Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 35° 19°

Fri Sunny Sunny 36° 27° Down Arrow

On Monday, Boston will see sunny skies with a high near 26, then a frigid night with temps as low as 9 degrees.

March kicks off Tuesday with sunny, calm skies and temps in the 30s, then a chance of late-night snow between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m.

The rest of the workweek will feature a calm mix of sun and some clouds, with temperatures ranging between the 20s and low 40s.

Accuweather predicts a few possible showers next Saturday and Sunday, with warmer temps that touch 50 degrees.

Farmer’s Almanac calls for mid-March snow

According to the Farmer’s Almanac’s long-range weather forecast, Boston will see heavy snow from March 10 through March 16. But the average temperature will be about 5 degrees above average, at 49. There will be about 5 inches of precipitation, which is about 2 inches above average.



Here’s a look at Boston’s full month’s forecast:

Mar 1-5 Sunny, warm

Mar 6-9 Rainy periods, mild

Mar 10-16 Heavy snow, then rain north; rain south

Mar 17-19 Sunny, cold

Mar 20-24 Showers, warm

Mar 25-31 Rainy periods, turning cool