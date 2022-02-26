Next week’s weather outlook: February to close out with bitter cold

Newsletter Signup
After the third biggest snowfall of the winter season, the Boston area is set for a relatively smooth — but bitterly cold — start to March.
Sunday will be cold and windy, with gusts as high as 32 mph with an evening chance of snow showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. There will be little or no snow accumulation.
On Monday, Boston will see sunny skies with a high near 26, then a frigid night with temps as low as 9 degrees.
March kicks off Tuesday with sunny, calm skies and temps in the 30s, then a chance of late-night snow between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m.
The rest of the workweek will feature a calm mix of sun and some clouds, with temperatures ranging between the 20s and low 40s.
Accuweather predicts a few possible showers next Saturday and Sunday, with warmer temps that touch 50 degrees.
According to the Farmer’s Almanac’s long-range weather forecast, Boston will see heavy snow from March 10 through March 16. But the average temperature will be about 5 degrees above average, at 49. There will be about 5 inches of precipitation, which is about 2 inches above average.
Here’s a look at Boston’s full month’s forecast:
