Next week’s weather outlook: February to close out with bitter cold

There’s a little snow, but no major storms in sight for the coming week.

Giovanni Gianelli, 8 climbs atop a large pile of snow in a parking lot on Old Colony Avenue plowed into a mini-mountain from Friday’s snowstorm. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

By Morgan Rousseau

After the third biggest snowfall of the winter season, the Boston area is set for a relatively smooth — but bitterly cold — start to March. 

Sunday will be cold and windy, with gusts as high as 32 mph with an evening chance of snow showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. There will be little or no snow accumulation.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today February 26
    Mostly sunny
    30° 23°
  • Sun February 27
    Partly sunny
    41° 16°
  • Mon February 28
    Mostly sunny
    24° 12°
  • Tue March 01
    Intermittent clouds
    34° 30°
  • Wed March 02
    Partly sunny
    41° 27°
  • Thu March 03
    Intermittent clouds
    35° 19°
  • Fri March 04
    Sunny
    36° 27°

On Monday, Boston will see sunny skies with a high near 26, then a frigid night with temps as low as 9 degrees. 

March kicks off Tuesday with sunny, calm skies and temps in the 30s, then a chance of late-night snow between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m.

The rest of the workweek will feature a calm mix of sun and some clouds, with temperatures ranging between the 20s and low 40s. 

Accuweather predicts a few possible showers next Saturday and Sunday, with warmer temps that touch 50 degrees.

Farmer’s Almanac calls for mid-March snow

According to the Farmer’s Almanac’s long-range weather forecast, Boston will see heavy snow from March 10 through March 16. But the average temperature will be about 5 degrees above average, at 49. There will be about 5 inches of precipitation, which is about 2 inches above average.


Here’s a look at Boston’s full month’s forecast: 

  • Mar 1-5 Sunny, warm
  • Mar 6-9 Rainy periods, mild
  • Mar 10-16 Heavy snow, then rain north; rain south
  • Mar 17-19 Sunny, cold
  • Mar 20-24 Showers, warm
  • Mar 25-31 Rainy periods, turning cool