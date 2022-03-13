Next week’s weather outlook: Finally, spring temps are on the way

Newsletter Signup
The Boston area will see springlike temperatures this week that could inch toward 70 degrees by Friday.
Following a frigid and blustery weekend, the National Weather Service predicts a week of warmer temperatures and sun with some light wind.
Monday will be sunny with a high near 49. Tuesday will jump to a high near 61, with partly sunny skies. Tuesday night may see a little rain before midnight.
Wednesday will be mostly warm with a high near 54, and Thursday will also be sunny with a high near 60.
Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 70, according to the NWS, though there is a chance of rain in the evening. Next Saturday could also be rainy and windy, but will remain warm with a high near 56.
The NWS is highlighting Flood Safety Awareness Week in Southern New England. Between March 14 and March 18, the weather agency will share information on how to be prepared for flooding, which according to the NWS is one of the leading causes of weather-related fatalities in the U.S.
The agency reports that on average, floods cause $8 billion in damage and 90 deaths each year — more than half of which are the result of driving into floodwaters.
“This happens because people underestimate the force and power of water, especially when it is moving,” the NWS said in its flood safety announcement.
Over the next few days, the @NWSBoston Twitter account will post information about flooding in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut.
‘Turn around don’t drown:’ Facts on the dangers of driving through floodwater (via NWS)
