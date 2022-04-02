Local Weather outlook: Sunny start to the week gives way to more rain April showers will hopefully bring May flowers, since Massachusetts is due for a rainy week. A woman uses an umbrella to protect herself from the rain on the Harborwalk in the Seaport District. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Spring will kick into gear next week with its typical cool temps and relentless rain.

Sunday’s light showers will give way to a dry start to the workweek Monday, though more rain is due again late Tuesday night, according to local meteorologists.

“[Looking ahead] Enjoy the next few days and get outside if you can as the second half of next week looks very wet,” National Weather Service’s Boston bureau tweeted on Saturday.

The NWS forecast for next week predicts lots of sun on Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the mid-50s. Rain is likely to start late Tuesday night, after 11 p.m., then continue through Friday. Wednesday will be wet and chilly, with a high near 48. Some sun might peek through bouts of rain on Thursday, with a midday high near 50 and an evening low around 42.

Friday will be a little warmer, with a high near 60, but windy with gusts up to 20 mph.

Looking ahead to next weekend, AccuWeather Boston forecasts that Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a shower and a high of 58. Next Sunday will be cloudy and a little cooler, with a high of 50.

Although Massachusetts dealt with an arctic blast last week, the NWS reports that the region actually saw above-normal temperatures in the month of March. But the state had less precipitation than usual, according to the service.

“Above normal temperatures with below normal precipitation & snow across all southern New England climate sites for the month of March. Providence, RI came in at the 12th warmest March in station history,” NWS Boston tweeted on Saturday.

Boston wrapped up the month of March with a mean temperature of 41.4 degrees — the typical mean temp is 38.3, according to the NWS. Worcester saw a similar trend, with a mean temp of 37.6 in March, about 3 degrees warmer than usual.

Boston got far less snow than normal last month, according to the NWS. In March, the city got 2.1 inches of snow, whereas 9 inches is the norm. As for rain, Boston only saw 2.93 inches; the usual is 4.17 inches.