Local Stormy weather will sweep through before sunshine of next week For Sunday it looks like there will be some building clouds and the risk of showers is much lower, though not quite zero. A wet morning in Boston for pedestrians on St. James Avenue. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff





We’re getting to that time of year when the weekend weather becomes more important. Outdoor field games, gardening, and generally taking advantage of warmer weather are some things many of us like to do.

Highs on Sunday will range from 50 to 55 which is in the normal range for early April.

Unfortunately, the upcoming weekend is not going to be perfect, weather-wise. My pick of the weekend is Sunday although even that day is not so great. Saturday is definitely the most unsettled day.

An upper area of low pressure is going to cross through southern New England on Saturday. As the system moves northward it will help bring about a lift in the atmosphere, which will produce scattered showers and even thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some of these storms could be accompanied by some gusty wind or even small hail.

The most likely areas to see this type of weather would be around the Interstate 495 belt, but it’s not impossible that areas close to Boston also see scattered downpours.

A batch of showers will move over New England on Saturday as a small storm heads to the Atlantic.

The timing of these showers Saturday will be from just after sunrise through early afternoon. Even later than this, there could be lingering showers, but after sunset, things should be drier. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s falling to the 40-degree range Saturday night.

It will be chillier Sunday afternoon with temperatures staying in the lower to middle 50s, pretty close to average. At times the wind will make it feel even cooler.

This is the first weekend of spring when the daylight is over 13 hours. Sunrise is now before 6:30 a.m. and sunset is after 7:30 p.m. We are continuing to gain light at over 2 minutes and 30 seconds each turn of the planet. We still have over 2 more hours to increase before mid-June.

In spite of the unsettled weekend, it does turn really sweet, weather-wise, for next week. If you are someone who works during the weekend and off Monday that day is looking really nice, with abundant sunshine and mild temperatures reaching into the lower 60s.

The nice weather continues through the first part of next week and if you have the opportunity to schedule some time outside during any of these days, I highly recommend it.