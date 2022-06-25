Local The heat this weekend in New England won’t be too noteworthy One thing you’ll notice this weekend will be the abundance of sunshine. A brilliant afternoon sun shines over a person running on the sidewalk.





The past week has offered some nice weather with comfortable levels of humidity and seasonably warm temperatures. The nights have been pretty sweet, and I’m sure many of you have been sleeping with the windows open. We haven’t had much in the way of heat and humidity yet this summer. That will change a little bit as we head into the weekend.

One thing you’ll notice this weekend will be the abundance of sunshine. Because the sun angle is so high this time of the year, it’s important to remember you can get burned in a short time — and sunscreen is a must.

The average date of the first 90-degree reading in Boston is June 8th, and we have not hit one officially so far at Logan Airport. It’s not impossible that this weekend brings the first 90-degree day, but because Logan sits — basically — in the water, it could reach 90 degrees in downtown Boston and still only be 80 to 85 at Logan Airport.

The heat will be neither noteworthy nor long-lasting this weekend, but many inland areas will reach 90 degrees. You can see that on Saturday, when the high temperature predicted by the GFS is near 90 degrees. Coastal areas should remain cooler.

Many areas away from the shore will reach near 90 degrees Saturday, but it is much cooler at the beaches. WEATHERBELL

On Sunday, there will be more humidity. It will feel a little more uncomfortable and temperatures will start a warmer in the morning.

Temperatures are still warm but notice it is going to be cooler along the Maine coast in the afternoon, and portions of Cape Cod and the islands will remain in the 70s.

Inland temperatures continue to be warm Sunday with moderate humidity. WEATHERBELL

If you want to head to the beach, high tides are going to be from mid-to-late morning on Saturday and Sunday. Water temperatures are now into the 60s, which is definitely swimmable but will wake you up. If you do head to the beach, the dry sand will be very hot as a result of that high sun angle and all the dry weather we’ve had.

Tides will be high in the middle of the morning over the weekend. NOAA

Drought conditions remain in Eastern Massachusetts. There is a chance for a little rain Monday afternoon through Monday evening. Presently this doesn’t look like a lot of rain. If we miss the bulk of the rain, it’s going to continue to be dry thereafter and make for great vacation weather. Gardeners will definitely need to be dragging around the hoses.

A narrow line of showers is forecast to push through New England on Monday. WEATHERBELL

If you don’t like humidity, it will be gone by Tuesday morning when drier air will arrive from Canada.