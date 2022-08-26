Meteorologists weigh in on thunderstorms hammering parts of Mass.

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Thunderstorms slammed parts of Massachusetts Friday, delivering torrential downpours, lighting, high winds, and hail. Meteorologists and residents shared videos and images of the impactful storms.
The severe thunderstorms that swept across Massachusetts Friday afternoon prompted the National Weather Service to issue several storm watches and warnings. According to the NWS, many in Worcester County were without power around 3 p.m.
“Strong winds aloft in #thunderstorms now reaching the surface & resulting in power outages in parts of western #Worcester county!” the weather service tweeted on Friday afternoon.
Meteorologists tracked the storm’s impact on social media.
“These are some pretty vicious storms moving into western Worcester county with strong winds, very heavy rain, and will need to watch for tornado potential,” said WBZ Meteorologist Eric Fisher.
Some people posted images of flooding in Central Mass. One person shared an image and video of cars submerged in floodwaters in Worcester.
Another Worcester onlooker shared a photo of downed trees on Maine and Ludlow Streets.
The downpours moved east from western Massachusetts through the central part of the state, finally hitting the Boston area.
“Mean looking storm coming to Cambridge,” tweeted @jpugarte1.
Wellesley police also shared video of vehicles stuck in high waters. “FYI Rain has flooded many streets in town. Use caution if you are out,” said police.
One person tweeted a photo of a lighting-strike fire at a home in Watertown.
Here’s what others shared about Friday’s rainstorms:
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.