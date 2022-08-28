Local Next week: Hot and humid with a chance of showers mid-week On the heels of beneficial rain, more showers could bring additional relief to Massachusetts. On the way back from an errand on Adams Street last week, Esme Bernard peeks up at her mother, from under her umbrella. Locals may need an umbrella this week too. There’s a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday, which will have a high of 88. Photo by Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

After a comfortable weekend, Massachusetts will get hit with a wave of summer heat and humidity, with a chance of showers mid-week.

“A break from the 90-degree heat this weekend … a slight drop in humidity, but summer heat returns next week,” reports WBZ Meteorologist Sarah Wroblewski.

The National Weather Service forecasts highs in the upper 80s and low 90s at the start of the workweek, followed by a slight cool down by Friday.

Monday will be muggy and sunny, with a high near 89 — though humidity will make it feel closer to 95. Tuesday will be bright, with a high near 91 and a 40 percent chance of rain overnight.

There’s a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday, which will have a high of 88. A slight chance of rain is also due that night. Thursday will be sunny with a high near 84 and cooler evening temperatures in the mid-60s.

Friday will be more comfortable, with sunny skies and a high near 79.

AccuWeather Boston forecasts next weekend will be warm and dry, with abundant sunshine and highs in the mid-80s.

‘Tall drink of water:’ Recent rain offers drought relief across Mass.

Much of the state got some much-needed rain this past week, with some areas getting as much as 2 inches of rain on Friday.

“Many areas of southern New England received a tall drink of water yesterday; with between 0.5 and 1.25 inches falling across much of the region! A few sites picked up upwards of 2 inches of rain! Unfortunately, the Cape and northern MA were left out of the precipitation party,” the NWS tweeted Saturday morning.

Rehoboth clocked the most rainfall, with a reported 9 inches of rain falling since last Monday. Northern Massachusetts missed out on the rain and continues to be the driest area of the state.

The rainfall came as the U.S. Drought Monitor reports that 40 percent of the state was in an “extreme drought,” as of Aug. 23. Ninety-six percent of Mass. was in a “severe drought.”