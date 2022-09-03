Local Forecast: Prepare for a rainy Labor Day The early part of the week will be cool and rainy, with temps back in the 80s by Thursday. A child took cover under an umbrella as rain fell in Malden. Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe

Massachusetts is in for a cool and rainy Labor Day holiday, with more showers possible Tuesday.

But first, a hot and humid Sunday will bring a high near 86 in Boston and a high of 90 further inland.

Some Inland towns could reach 90° on Sunday along with moderate humidity. This is your warmest day until around next Saturday when we could see similar conditions. #summer pic.twitter.com/pzi3gAj3Vy — Dave Epstein (@growingwisdom) September 3, 2022

According to the National Weather Service, showers may start on Sunday evening, with thunderstorms possible after 9 p.m. There’s an 80 percent chance of rain on Monday, which is Labor Day, with a forecasted high of 71. Cooler temperatures and rain are also due on Monday evening.

The rainy forecast comes as Massachusetts grapples with a brutal summer drought. The U.S. Drought Monitor reports that 38 percent of the state is in an extreme drought, and 94 percent is in a severe drought. Those findings show a slight improvement since the prior week, which found that 39 percent of the state was in an extreme drought, and 96 percent was in a severe drought.

GBH Meteorologist Dave Epstein tweeted Saturday, “Monday is not going to be a good day. The morning may have a few dry hours but as the day goes on it does look like showers. We’ve had great weather for the holidays this summer one wet one isn’t a bad track record.”

Monday is not going to be a good day. The morning may have a few dry hours but as the day goes on it does look like showers. We've had great weather for the holidays this summer one wet one isn't a bad track record. #LaborDay #Weather #drought pic.twitter.com/nP1kxr8RY0 — Dave Epstein (@growingwisdom) September 3, 2022

More showers may arrive early Tuesday, before 1 p.m., with a high near 69. Rain will subside by Tuesday evening, giving way to clouds and cooler temps in the low 60s.

“If half of this pans out for Monday-Tuesday, that’d be great. If all of it does, even better. Lots more warm and dry after it so rain is needed,” tweeted WBZ Chief Meteorologist Eric Fisher.

If half of this pans out for Monday-Tuesday, that'd be great. If all of it does, even better. Lots more warm and dry after it so rain is needed pic.twitter.com/NQI495KlBh — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) September 3, 2022

Sunshine returns on Wednesday, with a high near 76 during the day and cool, clear skies by the evening. Thursday and Friday will be dry and warmer, with highs of 84 and 86, respectively.

AccuWeather Boston forecasts next Saturday will be warm with temps in the mid-80s and the possibility of a stray thunderstorm. Next Sunday looks like it will also be humid with plenty of sunshine and a high of 78.