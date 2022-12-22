Local Timeline: how the holiday storm will progress in Mass. The worst of the storm, including torrential rain, will occur Thursday night into Friday. A pedestrian protects himself from rain in Post Office Square in Boston. Craig F. Walker/Boston Globe

As Massachusetts buckles down for a windy, rainy holiday season storm, meteorologists have released a helpful timeline so residents can prepare accordingly.

According to the National Weather Service’s Boston office, light to moderate rain will give way to increasingly intense rain on Thursday night. Higher elevations, including pockets of the Berkshires, could see some snow.

The storm will peak overnight between Thursday and Friday. “Torrential” rain and strong winds could lead to power outages. Traveling will be most difficult during this time.

The heaviest rain will taper off Friday morning. Light rains and gusty winds will dominate the rest of Friday. Coastal areas could experience some flooding Friday morning.

Just as the rain is leaving, freezing temperatures will swing in to complicate things further. The temperature will drop rapidly Friday evening and into Saturday, will the potential for subzero wind chills. Residents should be careful to avoid icy spots on roadways and sidewalks.

Here is a rough timeline of the impacts expected from this upcoming system. Heaviest rain & strongest winds late tonight into early Friday. Coastal flooding for the Fri AM high tide on both coastlines. #mawx #ctwx #riwx pic.twitter.com/eMYHHPGCAu — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) December 22, 2022