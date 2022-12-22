Timeline: how the holiday storm will progress in Mass.

Newsletter Signup
As Massachusetts buckles down for a windy, rainy holiday season storm, meteorologists have released a helpful timeline so residents can prepare accordingly.
According to the National Weather Service’s Boston office, light to moderate rain will give way to increasingly intense rain on Thursday night. Higher elevations, including pockets of the Berkshires, could see some snow.
The storm will peak overnight between Thursday and Friday. “Torrential” rain and strong winds could lead to power outages. Traveling will be most difficult during this time.
The heaviest rain will taper off Friday morning. Light rains and gusty winds will dominate the rest of Friday. Coastal areas could experience some flooding Friday morning.
Just as the rain is leaving, freezing temperatures will swing in to complicate things further. The temperature will drop rapidly Friday evening and into Saturday, will the potential for subzero wind chills. Residents should be careful to avoid icy spots on roadways and sidewalks.
