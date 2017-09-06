Here are 4 maps that show Hurricane Irma’s path

Hurricane Irma
The National Weather Service released this image of Hurricane Irma on Thursday. –The National Weather Service
updated at 3:12 PM

Hurricane Irma tore through the Caribbean on Wednesday, leaving nearly 900,000 people without power in Puerto Rico and devastating the island of Barbuda.

The National Weather Service says the “potentially catastrophic” category 5 hurricane will continue “to bring life-threatening wind, storm surge, and rainfall hazards” to the northern coast of Hispaniola Thursday. The hazards will spread to the Turks and Caicos Thursday evening and southeastern and central Bahamas through Saturday. Irma is being called one of the strongest hurricanes to move across the Atlantic basin and has already set records for its high wind speeds.

A hurricane watch has also been issued for south Florida, the Florida keys, Lake Okeechobee, and Florida Bay, according to the weather service.

“This watch will likely be expanded northward later today,” the service said. “Residents in these areas should heed any advice given by local officials.”

Here are four maps that show Irma’s strength, path, and predictions for landfall in the region:

—The National Weather Service

—The National Weather Service

—The National Weather Service

—The National Weather Service

Track updates on the hurricane with the National Weather Service here.

