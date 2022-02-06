Snow Snow and ice could impact your Monday commute, especially west of 495 Rain is in the forecast for areas closer to Boston. Lucian Perera chips away ice on his driveway Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, one day after the region received a coating of freezing rain and sleet in North Attleboro, Mass. Mark Stockwell/The Sun Chronicle via AP

Central and western Massachusetts residents are advised to be careful during their ride home from work Monday due to possible ice and snow.

The National Weather Service is forecasting that a light wintry mix of snow and ice will develop Monday afternoon, largely west of 495 and north of Franklin. The service has issued a winter weather advisory for travel in the region.

[Wintry Mix Monday Night to Early Tuesday] A light wintry mix of snow and ice to develop Monday aftn in interior MA/CT & could cause difficult travel around the PM rush hour into the evening. Winter Weather Advisories in effect for potential travel difficulties due to snow/ice. pic.twitter.com/cRHtmYd9RP — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) February 6, 2022

Snow and ice is expected as far west as Pittsfield, as far north as Lawrence, as far south as Springfield, and as far east as Bedford, though it should be less than one inch in those areas.

A little more snow is predicted to fall in western and central Massachusetts areas such as Amherst, Greenfield, and Fitchburg. Those areas are expected to get one to two inches of snow.

Areas along and inside of I-495 will mainly see rain from this event from Monday afternoon – Tuesday morning.



Locations outside of I-495 will see snow change to a wintry mix, and then eventually all rain. Slick spots are possible for the Monday PM/Evening commute. @7News pic.twitter.com/L1DbN5ftRL — Jaisol Martinez (@JaisolWX) February 6, 2022

It looks like the Boston area and southeastern Massachusetts should escape the snow and ice due to a potential high of 40 degrees, though there is a slight chance of snow between 11 a.m. and noon.

The Boston area has a 50% chance of rain during the daytime Monday, and 90% chance of rain Monday night. That rain should continue into Tuesday morning.

The rest of the week is predicted to be dry, with a 30% chance of rain Friday night.

Just a few snapshots of the system passing the area Monday/Tuesday… inland best potential for a wintry mix. Some fresh flakes for the ski resorts! #WBZ pic.twitter.com/0upIredQgR — Sarah Wroblewski (@sarahwroblewski) February 6, 2022

🚨 WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY🚨

An offshore system will bring a mix of rain/snow to the area Monday through Tuesday morning. Mainly rain for eastern areas, but light snow amounts possible inland. Coatings up to a couple of inches… could lead to slick conditions Monday PM. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/nzcOrg7xSn — Sarah Wroblewski (@sarahwroblewski) February 6, 2022