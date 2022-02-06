Snow and ice could impact your Monday commute, especially west of 495

Newsletter Signup
Central and western Massachusetts residents are advised to be careful during their ride home from work Monday due to possible ice and snow.
The National Weather Service is forecasting that a light wintry mix of snow and ice will develop Monday afternoon, largely west of 495 and north of Franklin. The service has issued a winter weather advisory for travel in the region.
Snow and ice is expected as far west as Pittsfield, as far north as Lawrence, as far south as Springfield, and as far east as Bedford, though it should be less than one inch in those areas.
A little more snow is predicted to fall in western and central Massachusetts areas such as Amherst, Greenfield, and Fitchburg. Those areas are expected to get one to two inches of snow.
It looks like the Boston area and southeastern Massachusetts should escape the snow and ice due to a potential high of 40 degrees, though there is a slight chance of snow between 11 a.m. and noon.
The Boston area has a 50% chance of rain during the daytime Monday, and 90% chance of rain Monday night. That rain should continue into Tuesday morning.
The rest of the week is predicted to be dry, with a 30% chance of rain Friday night.
