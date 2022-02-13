Snow

Here are the latest reported snow totals from Sunday’s storm

Southeastern Massachusetts is bearing the brunt of the snowfall.

The day after Boston broke a heat record, winter returns to the region. Photo by Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

By Susannah Sudborough

Despite record highs on Saturday, for some parts of Massachusetts, it feels like the snow is endless. Many of us woke up to snow this morning and will be going to sleep with snow still falling.

Given that the National Weather Service doesn’t expect the snow to stop until at least 8 a.m. Monday morning, you may wake up to more snow once again.

After Saturday’s out-of-season warmth that pushed into the 50s in some places, highs on Sunday dipped into the 40s before plummeting into the 30s and then 20s towards nightfall.

So far there has been more snowfall than expected, with southeastern Massachusetts getting the most accumulation.

Advertisement:

Boston had 4.8 inches as of 7 p.m., while Rockland, Weymouth, and Lexington reported having nearly 6 inches by early evening.

Though the snow is still falling, here are the latest snow totals from Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service.

BARNSTABLE COUNTY
1 E Yarmouth1.0 in0828 PM 02/13
BRISTOL COUNTY
Norton4.7 in0656 PM 02/13
1 ESE Seekonk4.6 in0824 PM 02/13
1 SW North Attleborough3.0 in0514 PM 02/13
1 NE Somerset2.6 in0607 PM 02/13
Taunton2.5 in0200 PM 02/13
Mansfield2.0 in1206 PM 02/13
2 ESE Norton1.9 in0100 PM 02/13
3 SSE Acushnet1.5 in0542 PM 02/13
Rehoboth 2.1 N1.3 in0800 AM 02/13
Mansfield 2.4 ENE1.0 in0900 AM 02/13
ESSEX COUNTY
1 N Rockport5.0 in0745 PM 02/13
3 E Boxford5.0 in0934 PM 02/13
Saugus4.3 in0810 PM 02/13
Newburyport4.1 in0807 PM 02/13
1 W Gloucester4.0 in0400 PM 02/13
Topsfield4.0 in0535 PM 02/13
3 E Boxford3.5 in0324 PM 02/13
Essex3.5 in0345 PM 02/13
Saugus3.5 in0551 PM 02/13
1 N Andover3.5 in0830 PM 02/13
2 NW Peabody3.3 in0510 PM 02/13
2 SSE Salem2.9 in0215 PM 02/13
1 SSE Haverhill2.3 in0440 PM 02/13
Manchester2.1 in1055 AM 02/13
Danvers 0.8 ESE2.0 in0930 AM 02/13
1 N Methuen2.0 in1139 AM 02/13
Marblehead 0.8 SW1.9 in0900 AM 02/13
North Andover 0.3 NW1.5 in0800 AM 02/13
Amesbury1.5 in0849 AM 02/13
Middleton 1.4 SSW1.3 in0800 AM 02/13
Newburyport 0.8 SW1.2 in0825 AM 02/13
Groveland 1.2 NE1.2 in0919 AM 02/13
Amesbury 2.6 WSW1.0 in0800 AM 02/13
HAMPDEN COUNTY
Monson2.3 in0903 AM 02/13
Hampden 2.0 NW1.5 in0800 AM 02/13
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY
1 SE Chesterfield1.5 in0848 AM 02/13
Belchertown1.0 in0846 AM 02/13
MIDDLESEX COUNTY
Lexington5.8 in0900 PM 02/13
Lexington5.1 in0640 PM 02/13
1 SW Lexington5.1 in0857 PM 02/13
Lexington5.1 in0900 PM 02/13
1 SW Lexington4.8 in0800 PM 02/13
1 N Burlington4.7 in0920 PM 02/13
2 SW Tewksbury4.2 in0900 PM 02/13
1 N Burlington4.1 in0550 PM 02/13
1 S Bedford4.0 in0435 PM 02/13
Hudson4.0 in0810 PM 02/13
2 N Melrose4.0 in0851 PM 02/13
1 NNW Wakefield3.5 in0422 PM 02/13
1 NNW Lexington3.5 in0532 PM 02/13
1 N Concord3.4 in0813 PM 02/13
2 SW Tewksbury3.3 in0626 PM 02/13
1 SE Cambridge3.2 in0230 PM 02/13
1 NW Medford3.2 in0557 PM 02/13
2 W Winchester3.1 in0318 PM 02/13
1 WNW Melrose3.1 in0509 PM 02/13
1 N Ashland2.8 in0445 PM 02/13
1 E Framingham2.5 in0937 AM 02/13
2 WSW Wilmington2.5 in0957 AM 02/13
2 E Acton2.4 in0330 PM 02/13
1 SW Acton2.3 in0511 PM 02/13
1 NNW Sudbury2.0 in0854 AM 02/13
Natick2.0 in1015 AM 02/13
1 N Stoneham2.0 in1017 AM 02/13
Hopkinton1.9 in0500 PM 02/13
Carlisle 0.3 NNW1.6 in0928 AM 02/13
Natick 1.9 NNE1.5 in0800 AM 02/13
Watertown 1.1 W1.5 in0800 AM 02/13
2 SW Hopkinton1.5 in0807 AM 02/13
1 WSW Malden1.5 in0950 AM 02/13
Carlisle1.5 in1015 AM 02/13
Billerica 1.9 SE1.5 in1140 AM 02/13
2 N Chelmsford1.5 in0640 PM 02/13
Wakefield 0.5 NNW1.2 in0750 AM 02/13
Lexington 0.6 SW1.1 in0700 AM 02/13
Framingham 2.0 NNE1.0 in0700 AM 02/13
Tewksbury 3.6 SSE1.0 in0730 AM 02/13
Lincoln 1.5 SW1.0 in0732 AM 02/13
Littleton 2.8 NNW1.0 in0803 AM 02/13
NORFOLK COUNTY
2 S Weymouth5.5 in0600 PM 02/13
2 N Sharon5.0 in0705 PM 02/13
1 ESE Randolph4.5 in0647 PM 02/13
2 SSE Quincy4.0 in0332 PM 02/13
1 NNW Walpole3.0 in0307 PM 02/13
1 SSE Franklin2.8 in1221 PM 02/13
Millis2.8 in0100 PM 02/13
3 SW Milton2.7 in0100 PM 02/13
Foxborough 3.1 E2.5 in0142 PM 02/13
1 SSE Millis2.4 in1232 PM 02/13
1 SSW Wellesley2.0 in0837 AM 02/13
Braintree2.0 in1200 PM 02/13
Millis 2.0 SW1.5 in0800 AM 02/13
Stoughton 1.2 E1.2 in0830 AM 02/13
Franklin 1.4 SW1.0 in0700 AM 02/13
Milton 1.3 N1.0 in0700 AM 02/13
Quincy 1.5 SSE1.0 in0700 AM 02/13
Bellingham 3.6 SSW1.0 in0800 AM 02/13
PLYMOUTH COUNTY
Rockland5.7 in0700 PM 02/13
2 WNW Hanover4.5 in0602 PM 02/13
1 SE Cohasset4.5 in0730 PM 02/13
1 SSW Duxbury4.0 in0640 PM 02/13
null Duxbury3.8 in0728 PM 02/13
Brockton3.5 in0600 PM 02/13
2 NNW Marshfield3.0 in0451 PM 02/13
East Bridgewater2.5 in0300 PM 02/13
Lakeville2.4 in0515 PM 02/13
3 E Lakeville2.1 in0318 PM 02/13
1 N Whitman1.0 in0800 AM 02/13
SUFFOLK COUNTY
1 SSE Boston4.8 in0800 PM 02/13
Logan AP4.4 in0729 PM 02/13
1 NE Chelsea3.0 in1200 PM 02/13
1 SE Chelsea2.7 in0100 PM 02/13
1 SSE Boston2.5 in1130 AM 02/13
West Roxbury1.9 in1000 AM 02/13
Boston 6.5 SW1.8 in0840 AM 02/13
Chelsea1.6 in1000 AM 02/13
Jamacia Plain1.4 in0800 AM 02/13
WORCESTER COUNTY
1 NNE Grafton4.1 in0700 PM 02/13
1 SSW Sturbridge3.8 in0910 PM 02/13
Grafton3.7 in0600 PM 02/13
2 NNW Milford3.7 in0842 PM 02/13
2 NNW Milford3.4 in0601 PM 02/13
3 NNW Grafton2.5 in1034 AM 02/13
3 NNE Douglas2.3 in0937 AM 02/13
Northbridge 1.7 WNW2.3 in1148 AM 02/13
Worcester AP2.2 in0408 PM 02/13
2 SW Westborough2.1 in0100 PM 02/13
East Brimfield Lake2.0 in0700 AM 02/13
1 NNW Mendon2.0 in0840 AM 02/13
Sutton 1.6 E2.0 in0900 AM 02/13
3 N Sutton2.0 in0939 AM 02/13
1 SSW Sturbridge1.9 in0900 AM 02/13
Worcester 1.6 SE1.9 in1040 AM 02/13
Warren 2.4 WSW1.6 in0700 AM 02/13
Auburn 2.6 SW1.5 in0800 AM 02/13
Auburn1.5 in0915 AM 02/13
3 W Warren1.5 in0107 PM 02/13
Dudley 1.0 ESE1.3 in0700 AM 02/13
Northborough 2.3 N1.1 in0800 AM 02/13
Southbridge1.0 in0700 AM 02/13
Upton 0.4 NE1.0 in0700 AM 02/13
Northbridge1.0 in0730 AM 02/13
Milford1.0 in0800 AM 02/13