Snow Here are the latest reported snow totals from Sunday's storm Southeastern Massachusetts is bearing the brunt of the snowfall. The day after Boston broke a heat record, winter returns to the region.

Despite record highs on Saturday, for some parts of Massachusetts, it feels like the snow is endless. Many of us woke up to snow this morning and will be going to sleep with snow still falling.

Given that the National Weather Service doesn’t expect the snow to stop until at least 8 a.m. Monday morning, you may wake up to more snow once again.

After Saturday’s out-of-season warmth that pushed into the 50s in some places, highs on Sunday dipped into the 40s before plummeting into the 30s and then 20s towards nightfall.

So far there has been more snowfall than expected, with southeastern Massachusetts getting the most accumulation.

Boston had 4.8 inches as of 7 p.m., while Rockland, Weymouth, and Lexington reported having nearly 6 inches by early evening.

Though the snow is still falling, here are the latest snow totals from Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service.

BARNSTABLE COUNTY 1 E Yarmouth 1.0 in 0828 PM 02/13 BRISTOL COUNTY Norton 4.7 in 0656 PM 02/13 1 ESE Seekonk 4.6 in 0824 PM 02/13 1 SW North Attleborough 3.0 in 0514 PM 02/13 1 NE Somerset 2.6 in 0607 PM 02/13 Taunton 2.5 in 0200 PM 02/13 Mansfield 2.0 in 1206 PM 02/13 2 ESE Norton 1.9 in 0100 PM 02/13 3 SSE Acushnet 1.5 in 0542 PM 02/13 Rehoboth 2.1 N 1.3 in 0800 AM 02/13 Mansfield 2.4 ENE 1.0 in 0900 AM 02/13 ESSEX COUNTY 1 N Rockport 5.0 in 0745 PM 02/13 3 E Boxford 5.0 in 0934 PM 02/13 Saugus 4.3 in 0810 PM 02/13 Newburyport 4.1 in 0807 PM 02/13 1 W Gloucester 4.0 in 0400 PM 02/13 Topsfield 4.0 in 0535 PM 02/13 3 E Boxford 3.5 in 0324 PM 02/13 Essex 3.5 in 0345 PM 02/13 Saugus 3.5 in 0551 PM 02/13 1 N Andover 3.5 in 0830 PM 02/13 2 NW Peabody 3.3 in 0510 PM 02/13 2 SSE Salem 2.9 in 0215 PM 02/13 1 SSE Haverhill 2.3 in 0440 PM 02/13 Manchester 2.1 in 1055 AM 02/13 Danvers 0.8 ESE 2.0 in 0930 AM 02/13 1 N Methuen 2.0 in 1139 AM 02/13 Marblehead 0.8 SW 1.9 in 0900 AM 02/13 North Andover 0.3 NW 1.5 in 0800 AM 02/13 Amesbury 1.5 in 0849 AM 02/13 Middleton 1.4 SSW 1.3 in 0800 AM 02/13 Newburyport 0.8 SW 1.2 in 0825 AM 02/13 Groveland 1.2 NE 1.2 in 0919 AM 02/13 Amesbury 2.6 WSW 1.0 in 0800 AM 02/13 HAMPDEN COUNTY Monson 2.3 in 0903 AM 02/13 Hampden 2.0 NW 1.5 in 0800 AM 02/13 HAMPSHIRE COUNTY 1 SE Chesterfield 1.5 in 0848 AM 02/13 Belchertown 1.0 in 0846 AM 02/13 MIDDLESEX COUNTY Lexington 5.8 in 0900 PM 02/13 Lexington 5.1 in 0640 PM 02/13 1 SW Lexington 5.1 in 0857 PM 02/13 Lexington 5.1 in 0900 PM 02/13 1 SW Lexington 4.8 in 0800 PM 02/13 1 N Burlington 4.7 in 0920 PM 02/13 2 SW Tewksbury 4.2 in 0900 PM 02/13 1 N Burlington 4.1 in 0550 PM 02/13 1 S Bedford 4.0 in 0435 PM 02/13 Hudson 4.0 in 0810 PM 02/13 2 N Melrose 4.0 in 0851 PM 02/13 1 NNW Wakefield 3.5 in 0422 PM 02/13 1 NNW Lexington 3.5 in 0532 PM 02/13 1 N Concord 3.4 in 0813 PM 02/13 2 SW Tewksbury 3.3 in 0626 PM 02/13 1 SE Cambridge 3.2 in 0230 PM 02/13 1 NW Medford 3.2 in 0557 PM 02/13 2 W Winchester 3.1 in 0318 PM 02/13 1 WNW Melrose 3.1 in 0509 PM 02/13 1 N Ashland 2.8 in 0445 PM 02/13 1 E Framingham 2.5 in 0937 AM 02/13 2 WSW Wilmington 2.5 in 0957 AM 02/13 2 E Acton 2.4 in 0330 PM 02/13 1 SW Acton 2.3 in 0511 PM 02/13 1 NNW Sudbury 2.0 in 0854 AM 02/13 Natick 2.0 in 1015 AM 02/13 1 N Stoneham 2.0 in 1017 AM 02/13 Hopkinton 1.9 in 0500 PM 02/13 Carlisle 0.3 NNW 1.6 in 0928 AM 02/13 Natick 1.9 NNE 1.5 in 0800 AM 02/13 Watertown 1.1 W 1.5 in 0800 AM 02/13 2 SW Hopkinton 1.5 in 0807 AM 02/13 1 WSW Malden 1.5 in 0950 AM 02/13 Carlisle 1.5 in 1015 AM 02/13 Billerica 1.9 SE 1.5 in 1140 AM 02/13 2 N Chelmsford 1.5 in 0640 PM 02/13 Wakefield 0.5 NNW 1.2 in 0750 AM 02/13 Lexington 0.6 SW 1.1 in 0700 AM 02/13 Framingham 2.0 NNE 1.0 in 0700 AM 02/13 Tewksbury 3.6 SSE 1.0 in 0730 AM 02/13 Lincoln 1.5 SW 1.0 in 0732 AM 02/13 Littleton 2.8 NNW 1.0 in 0803 AM 02/13 NORFOLK COUNTY 2 S Weymouth 5.5 in 0600 PM 02/13 2 N Sharon 5.0 in 0705 PM 02/13 1 ESE Randolph 4.5 in 0647 PM 02/13 2 SSE Quincy 4.0 in 0332 PM 02/13 1 NNW Walpole 3.0 in 0307 PM 02/13 1 SSE Franklin 2.8 in 1221 PM 02/13 Millis 2.8 in 0100 PM 02/13 3 SW Milton 2.7 in 0100 PM 02/13 Foxborough 3.1 E 2.5 in 0142 PM 02/13 1 SSE Millis 2.4 in 1232 PM 02/13 1 SSW Wellesley 2.0 in 0837 AM 02/13 Braintree 2.0 in 1200 PM 02/13 Millis 2.0 SW 1.5 in 0800 AM 02/13 Stoughton 1.2 E 1.2 in 0830 AM 02/13 Franklin 1.4 SW 1.0 in 0700 AM 02/13 Milton 1.3 N 1.0 in 0700 AM 02/13 Quincy 1.5 SSE 1.0 in 0700 AM 02/13 Bellingham 3.6 SSW 1.0 in 0800 AM 02/13 PLYMOUTH COUNTY Rockland 5.7 in 0700 PM 02/13 2 WNW Hanover 4.5 in 0602 PM 02/13 1 SE Cohasset 4.5 in 0730 PM 02/13 1 SSW Duxbury 4.0 in 0640 PM 02/13 null Duxbury 3.8 in 0728 PM 02/13 Brockton 3.5 in 0600 PM 02/13 2 NNW Marshfield 3.0 in 0451 PM 02/13 East Bridgewater 2.5 in 0300 PM 02/13 Lakeville 2.4 in 0515 PM 02/13 3 E Lakeville 2.1 in 0318 PM 02/13 1 N Whitman 1.0 in 0800 AM 02/13 SUFFOLK COUNTY 1 SSE Boston 4.8 in 0800 PM 02/13 Logan AP 4.4 in 0729 PM 02/13 1 NE Chelsea 3.0 in 1200 PM 02/13 1 SE Chelsea 2.7 in 0100 PM 02/13 1 SSE Boston 2.5 in 1130 AM 02/13 West Roxbury 1.9 in 1000 AM 02/13 Boston 6.5 SW 1.8 in 0840 AM 02/13 Chelsea 1.6 in 1000 AM 02/13 Jamacia Plain 1.4 in 0800 AM 02/13 WORCESTER COUNTY 1 NNE Grafton 4.1 in 0700 PM 02/13 1 SSW Sturbridge 3.8 in 0910 PM 02/13 Grafton 3.7 in 0600 PM 02/13 2 NNW Milford 3.7 in 0842 PM 02/13 2 NNW Milford 3.4 in 0601 PM 02/13 3 NNW Grafton 2.5 in 1034 AM 02/13 3 NNE Douglas 2.3 in 0937 AM 02/13 Northbridge 1.7 WNW 2.3 in 1148 AM 02/13 Worcester AP 2.2 in 0408 PM 02/13 2 SW Westborough 2.1 in 0100 PM 02/13 East Brimfield Lake 2.0 in 0700 AM 02/13 1 NNW Mendon 2.0 in 0840 AM 02/13 Sutton 1.6 E 2.0 in 0900 AM 02/13 3 N Sutton 2.0 in 0939 AM 02/13 1 SSW Sturbridge 1.9 in 0900 AM 02/13 Worcester 1.6 SE 1.9 in 1040 AM 02/13 Warren 2.4 WSW 1.6 in 0700 AM 02/13 Auburn 2.6 SW 1.5 in 0800 AM 02/13 Auburn 1.5 in 0915 AM 02/13 3 W Warren 1.5 in 0107 PM 02/13 Dudley 1.0 ESE 1.3 in 0700 AM 02/13 Northborough 2.3 N 1.1 in 0800 AM 02/13 Southbridge 1.0 in 0700 AM 02/13 Upton 0.4 NE 1.0 in 0700 AM 02/13 Northbridge 1.0 in 0730 AM 02/13 Milford 1.0 in 0800 AM 02/13