Wintry weather is expected on Friday after another swing of high temperatures. Here’s what to know.

Another bout of snow, rain, and sleet is predicted to hit the Boston area Thursday night and last until Friday night. The storm will affect both morning and evening commutes Friday.
The National Weather Service (NWS) predicts the snow will begin after 11 p.m. Thursday night, with temperatures dipping down to 27 degrees.
On Friday, the service predicts there will be rain, snow, and sleet before 2 p.m., then rain between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., and finally some snow after 3 p.m. The high that day should reach 32 degrees.
National Weather Service meteorologist Andrew Loconto said the worst storm weather will occur mid-morning to mid-afternoon Friday.
The NWS predicts that there could be snow up until 8 p.m. Friday night, after which it will be mostly cloudy.
The storm will come the day after forecasters are calling for near-record highs across the state. In Boston on Wednesday, temperatures are expected to reach 64 degrees.
Loconto said the storm system is complex, and that there are still many uncertainties like whether the storm will be mostly rain or snow and exactly how much accumulation there will be.
The storm system is coming to New England from the Ohio River Valley, Loconto said, which is an uncommon origin for winter storms coming to New England. He said winter storms usually form over water, such as the Great Lakes or the Atlantic Ocean.
Loconto said that how far north or south the storm tracks will affect how much snow versus rain and sleet the region will get.
If the storm tracks north, it will be getting pushed more strongly by winds from the south which are warmer, causing more rain, he said. If the storm tracks south, it will be getting pushed by winds from the north with are colder, causing more snow.
Those north of the Mass Pike should see at least 6 in. of snow, Loconto said, while those south of the Mass Pike should see only a couple inches, plus rain and sleet.
But regardless of where you live, he said, you should be seeing some snow Friday.
Loconto advises paying close attention to weather forecasts this week as meteorologists determine more about the storm.
Here’s what local meteorologists are saying about the storm:
