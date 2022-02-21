Snow Wintry weather is expected on Friday after another swing of high temperatures. Here’s what to know. The worst of the storm should occur between mid-morning and mid-afternoon Friday. A batch of wintry weather is expected Thursday night into Friday after near-record highs on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Another bout of snow, rain, and sleet is predicted to hit the Boston area Thursday night and last until Friday night. The storm will affect both morning and evening commutes Friday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) predicts the snow will begin after 11 p.m. Thursday night, with temperatures dipping down to 27 degrees.

On Friday, the service predicts there will be rain, snow, and sleet before 2 p.m., then rain between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., and finally some snow after 3 p.m. The high that day should reach 32 degrees.

National Weather Service meteorologist Andrew Loconto said the worst storm weather will occur mid-morning to mid-afternoon Friday.

The NWS predicts that there could be snow up until 8 p.m. Friday night, after which it will be mostly cloudy.

The storm will come the day after forecasters are calling for near-record highs across the state. In Boston on Wednesday, temperatures are expected to reach 64 degrees.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with temperatures approaching near-record highs for the day #MAwx #RIwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/4dXdF54GYH — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) February 22, 2022

Loconto said the storm system is complex, and that there are still many uncertainties like whether the storm will be mostly rain or snow and exactly how much accumulation there will be.

The storm system is coming to New England from the Ohio River Valley, Loconto said, which is an uncommon origin for winter storms coming to New England. He said winter storms usually form over water, such as the Great Lakes or the Atlantic Ocean.

Loconto said that how far north or south the storm tracks will affect how much snow versus rain and sleet the region will get.

If the storm tracks north, it will be getting pushed more strongly by winds from the south which are warmer, causing more rain, he said. If the storm tracks south, it will be getting pushed by winds from the north with are colder, causing more snow.

Those north of the Mass Pike should see at least 6 in. of snow, Loconto said, while those south of the Mass Pike should see only a couple inches, plus rain and sleet.

But regardless of where you live, he said, you should be seeing some snow Friday.

Loconto advises paying close attention to weather forecasts this week as meteorologists determine more about the storm.

Here’s what local meteorologists are saying about the storm:

[Winter Storm Potential] After near record highs Wed, much colder air works in & sets the stage for a Winter Storm very late Thu night-Fri. Precipitation types/amounts remain uncertain, but accumulating snow/ice are likely with the higher amounts favored in northern MA. pic.twitter.com/xXsABRI2qW — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) February 22, 2022

Friday: All of the models showing snow with best chance for 6+" from Rte. 2 northward. Models struggling a bit to the south, however. Should take a thump, but how much mixing determines amounts.



Example: Euro ensemble members w/ widely varying amounts around Taunton. pic.twitter.com/IaJLch5vAp — A.J. Burnett (@WxManAJB) February 21, 2022

What can we say about the Friday storm potential? Looks like a thump of snow to start, but trouble will be figuring out how much mixing and where exactly the mixing gets to. Highest odds of 6"+ of snow are across northern MA/NH…lower chance of significant snow toward SE Mass. pic.twitter.com/gE1iPpoE7B — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) February 21, 2022

One model's output for probability of seeing greater than 3" and 6" of snow Friday…pretty high given how far out the threat is…That is about 50% of 6"+ in Boston…I think ice (sleet) could end up being a major factor in some areas pic.twitter.com/T6ByvaQDhp — Terry Eliasen (@TerryWBZ) February 20, 2022

Enjoy the mild conditions & ☀️ today… watching for a potential late week storm to impact the area. pic.twitter.com/oHbGUmegap — Sarah Wroblewski (@sarahwroblewski) February 21, 2022

Our @nbc10boston @necn Forecast System has been consistent the last few days on the Friday system with a broad area of 6"-12" snow. That said, I mentioned on-air today that if there's going to be a change as we get closer, probably would be to shift a bit north due to more mix. pic.twitter.com/AG3EiYjg05 — Matt Noyes NBC10 Boston & NECN (@MattNBCBoston) February 21, 2022