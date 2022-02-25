Snow Baker urges people to stay off roads during storm as crashes proliferate "We urge you to consider staying home." Workers clear off steps and sidewalks at Copley Place Friday. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

With crashes proliferating on the state’s roadways Friday morning, Gov. Charlie Baker has urged residents to stay off the roads during today’s storm.

“Friday’s winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow to most of Massachusetts, with high snowfall rates especially during the morning commute,” the governor said in a press release Thursday night. “If you don’t have to travel tomorrow, we urge you to consider staying home, and if you do need to travel, please use caution throughout the day.”

The winter storm is expected to drop much snow across the region, with some areas expected to get a foot of snow – the highest amounts predicted to fall north of the Mass. Pike, the release said.

Travel on the Pike was restricted to 40 miles per hour Friday morning, according to the state Department of Transportation. Tractor trailers and other large vehicles were also banned from the roadway.

As of just after 8 a.m., over 2,700 pieces of equipment had been deployed by the department.

Multiple crashes also were reported. These included one in Auburn on the Pike eastbound that closed two lanes. In Marlborough, there was a crash involving a tractor trailer on I-495 southbound near exit 65 that closed two lanes just after 7 a.m. A crash along I-290 eastbound near exit 27 in Northborough was causing delays, the department reported.

It's a plow day for us!



Give our plows plenty of space⚠️

Clean off all the snow of your car before driving🚗

Most importantly, please drive #SLOW pic.twitter.com/MZIusK5tTJ — MassDOT Safety (@MassDOTSafety) February 25, 2022

In Braintree, police said the roads made for “wicked sketchy driving.”

“Stay home, make avocado toast, catch up on your Tik Tok videos, scroll the internet for cat memes,” police said on Twitter. “Just stay home for now.”

Road conditions update: Very uncool. We have received a good amount of snow making it wicked sketchy driving on the roads.



Stay home, make avocado toast, catch up on your Tik Tok videos, scroll the internet for cat memes. Just stay home for now. #thatisall pic.twitter.com/NYlO2aMV5O — Braintree Police Department (@BraintreePolice) February 25, 2022