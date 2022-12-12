Snow Here’s how much snow fell in Mass. on Sunday The wintry weather caused car crashes all over Massachusetts. Wellesley police reported a serious car crash near the Newton Town Line Sunday evening. Wellesley Police

Boston finally saw its first snow of the winter Sunday evening, and the wintry mix caused crashes all over the state.

Western Massachusetts saw the most snow by far, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), with Chester recording eight inches by 9 p.m.

In central and eastern Massachusetts, towns saw as little as half an inch and as much as three inches of snow.

Despite the relatively small amounts of accumulation, officials reported serious car crashes as early as 5 p.m. that shut down highways in Belmont, Wellesley, Methuen, Merrimac, and in Nashua, New Hampshire.

NBC 10 Boston also reported serious crashes in Newton and Billerica.

Police are responding to multiple MV crashes due to icy roadways. Use caution if you must go out in your MV. pic.twitter.com/ZitFik98mb — Belmont, MA Police (@BelmontPD) December 11, 2022

Current conditions on Route 9 at the Newton line as we assist at another crash. pic.twitter.com/pC3C8FNHmH — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) December 11, 2022

NWS predicted the snowfall would wind down early Monday morning.

Snowfall of 4-6 inches is common across western MA and Hartford county with locally up to 8 inches in the Berkshires. Additional accum up to 2 inches is possible from western and central MA through northern CT and western RI before the snow tapers off after midnight. pic.twitter.com/jTPMQtFmA2 — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) December 12, 2022

Snow totals reported so far:

LOCATION AMOUNT (inches) TIME (p.m.) BRISTOL COUNTY NW North Attleborough 1.6 8:40 SW North Attleborough 1.1 10:04 NWS Boston/Norton 1 7:06 Mansfield 1 8:13 FRANKLIN COUNTY Rowe 2.5 6:00 HAMPDEN COUNTY Chester 8 9:07 Granville 6.3 8:36 Russell 6 7:38 Chicopee 5.6 9:44 Granville 5.5 6:29 Southwick 5 8:18 Westfield 5 8:26 Ludlow 5 9:53 Agawam 4.7 7:08 West Springfield 4 7:32 Hampden 3.9 9:21 Ludlow 3.3 8:27 Monson 3 8:16 East Longmeadow 2 6:45 Westfield 0.8 2:42 HAMPSHIRE COUNTY Northampton 5.5 10:04 Westhampton 5 8:26 Plainfield 4.5 7:51 Easthampton 4.5 9:04 Chesterfield 2 4:36 MIDDLESEX COUNTY Cambridge 1.5 9:33 Medford 1.1 10:16 Lexington 1 6:30 Waltham 1 7:09 Wilmington 0.5 7:25 NORFOLK COUNTY Walpole 2 8:11 Foxborough 2 8:14 Sharon 1.8 8:14 Randolph 1.7 7:01 Millis 1.7 8:02 Millis 1.6 8:40 Norwood 1 8:41 PLYMOUTH COUNTY Rockland 1.2 9:23 Kingston 0.9 6:00 SUFFOLK COUNTY Brookline 1.4 9:34 Chelsea 0.9 10:00 WORCESTER COUNTY Oxford 3 6:03 Warren 3 9:39 Sturbridge 2.1 7:15 Rutland 2 7:42 Milford 2 9:28 Westborough 1.9 10:03 Leicester 1.8 5:38 Charlton 1.8 6:25 Grafton 1.3 6:06 Paxton 1.3 7:21 Northborough 1.3 7:48 Auburn 1.1 9:26 Worcester 1 8:30 Southborough 1 8:30 Leominster 1 8:30 Holden 1 9:25 Fitchburg 0.8 5:30