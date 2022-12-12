Here’s how much snow fell in Mass. on Sunday

Newsletter Signup
Boston finally saw its first snow of the winter Sunday evening, and the wintry mix caused crashes all over the state.
Western Massachusetts saw the most snow by far, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), with Chester recording eight inches by 9 p.m.
In central and eastern Massachusetts, towns saw as little as half an inch and as much as three inches of snow.
Despite the relatively small amounts of accumulation, officials reported serious car crashes as early as 5 p.m. that shut down highways in Belmont, Wellesley, Methuen, Merrimac, and in Nashua, New Hampshire.
NBC 10 Boston also reported serious crashes in Newton and Billerica.
NWS predicted the snowfall would wind down early Monday morning.
|LOCATION
|AMOUNT (inches)
|TIME (p.m.)
|BRISTOL COUNTY
|NW North Attleborough
|1.6
|8:40
|SW North Attleborough
|1.1
|10:04
|NWS Boston/Norton
|1
|7:06
|Mansfield
|1
|8:13
|FRANKLIN COUNTY
|Rowe
|2.5
|6:00
|HAMPDEN COUNTY
|Chester
|8
|9:07
|Granville
|6.3
|8:36
|Russell
|6
|7:38
|Chicopee
|5.6
|9:44
|Granville
|5.5
|6:29
|Southwick
|5
|8:18
|Westfield
|5
|8:26
|Ludlow
|5
|9:53
|Agawam
|4.7
|7:08
|West Springfield
|4
|7:32
|Hampden
|3.9
|9:21
|Ludlow
|3.3
|8:27
|Monson
|3
|8:16
|East Longmeadow
|2
|6:45
|Westfield
|0.8
|2:42
|HAMPSHIRE COUNTY
|Northampton
|5.5
|10:04
|Westhampton
|5
|8:26
|Plainfield
|4.5
|7:51
|Easthampton
|4.5
|9:04
|Chesterfield
|2
|4:36
|MIDDLESEX COUNTY
|Cambridge
|1.5
|9:33
|Medford
|1.1
|10:16
|Lexington
|1
|6:30
|Waltham
|1
|7:09
|Wilmington
|0.5
|7:25
|NORFOLK COUNTY
|Walpole
|2
|8:11
|Foxborough
|2
|8:14
|Sharon
|1.8
|8:14
|Randolph
|1.7
|7:01
|Millis
|1.7
|8:02
|Millis
|1.6
|8:40
|Norwood
|1
|8:41
|PLYMOUTH COUNTY
|Rockland
|1.2
|9:23
|Kingston
|0.9
|6:00
|SUFFOLK COUNTY
|Brookline
|1.4
|9:34
|Chelsea
|0.9
|10:00
|WORCESTER COUNTY
|Oxford
|3
|6:03
|Warren
|3
|9:39
|Sturbridge
|2.1
|7:15
|Rutland
|2
|7:42
|Milford
|2
|9:28
|Westborough
|1.9
|10:03
|Leicester
|1.8
|5:38
|Charlton
|1.8
|6:25
|Grafton
|1.3
|6:06
|Paxton
|1.3
|7:21
|Northborough
|1.3
|7:48
|Auburn
|1.1
|9:26
|Worcester
|1
|8:30
|Southborough
|1
|8:30
|Leominster
|1
|8:30
|Holden
|1
|9:25
|Fitchburg
|0.8
|5:30
