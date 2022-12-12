Snow

Here’s how much snow fell in Mass. on Sunday

The wintry weather caused car crashes all over Massachusetts.

Wellesley police reported a serious car crash near the Newton Town Line Sunday evening. Wellesley Police

By Susannah Sudborough

Boston finally saw its first snow of the winter Sunday evening, and the wintry mix caused crashes all over the state.

Western Massachusetts saw the most snow by far, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), with Chester recording eight inches by 9 p.m.

In central and eastern Massachusetts, towns saw as little as half an inch and as much as three inches of snow.

Despite the relatively small amounts of accumulation, officials reported serious car crashes as early as 5 p.m. that shut down highways in Belmont, Wellesley, Methuen, Merrimac, and in Nashua, New Hampshire.

NBC 10 Boston also reported serious crashes in Newton and Billerica.

NWS predicted the snowfall would wind down early Monday morning.

Snow totals reported so far:

LOCATIONAMOUNT (inches)TIME (p.m.)
BRISTOL COUNTY
NW North Attleborough1.68:40
SW North Attleborough1.110:04
NWS Boston/Norton17:06
Mansfield18:13
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Rowe2.56:00
HAMPDEN COUNTY
Chester89:07
Granville6.38:36
Russell67:38
Chicopee5.69:44
Granville5.56:29
Southwick58:18
Westfield58:26
Ludlow59:53
Agawam4.77:08
West Springfield47:32
Hampden3.99:21
Ludlow3.38:27
Monson38:16
East Longmeadow26:45
Westfield0.82:42
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY
Northampton5.510:04
Westhampton58:26
Plainfield4.57:51
Easthampton4.59:04
Chesterfield24:36
MIDDLESEX COUNTY
Cambridge1.59:33
Medford1.110:16
Lexington16:30
Waltham17:09
Wilmington0.57:25
NORFOLK COUNTY
Walpole28:11
Foxborough28:14
Sharon1.88:14
Randolph1.77:01
Millis1.78:02
Millis1.68:40
Norwood18:41
PLYMOUTH COUNTY
Rockland1.29:23
Kingston0.96:00
SUFFOLK COUNTY
Brookline1.49:34
Chelsea0.910:00
WORCESTER COUNTY
Oxford36:03
Warren39:39
Sturbridge2.17:15
Rutland27:42
Milford29:28
Westborough1.910:03
Leicester1.85:38
Charlton1.86:25
Grafton1.36:06
Paxton1.37:21
Northborough1.37:48
Auburn1.19:26
Worcester18:30
Southborough18:30
Leominster18:30
Holden19:25
Fitchburg0.85:30