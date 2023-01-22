Snow Here’s what forecasters are saying about the timing and impacts of Monday’s wintry weather Forecasters say commuters should be careful driving home from work Monday. A wintry mix is impacting the Boston region Sunday into Monday. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff

Boston is bracing for a bout of wet, wintry weather to kick off the week.

Many of us are already seeing rain, and in some places sleet and snow, Sunday night. But forecasters say the real danger will come Monday when many parts of Massachusetts will get several inches of snow.

Sunday and Monday weather

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the rain coming down in the Boston area is expected to continue into the morning but will switch to snow between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. Monday, with winds around 16 to 20 mph.

NWS meteorologist Kyle Pederson said the rain will turn to snow earlier in the day the farther west you are in the state, with western Massachusetts seeing snow between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Monday morning.

Pederson said commuters should be careful while driving during the afternoon commute Monday.

“That’s when we start seeing the rain switch over to snow — right before the afternoon rush hour. And then we’ll start to see those accumulating snow amounts during rush hour,” he said. “So rush hour could be slow going, and just use extra caution while driving tomorrow.”

Temperatures are expected to hit a high of 38 degrees before dropping to 33 degrees by 3 p.m. on Monday, according to the NWS. The snow should cease between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Monday, with a low overnight of 28 degrees.

The storm’s impacts

Pederson said 1 to 3 inches of snow are expected in the Boston area, while the Worcester area should get between 2 and 4 inches. The Fitchburg area into the Berkshires is expected to see the most snow, between 6 and 8 inches, he said.

“I think a lot of the snow will melt, especially in the coastal areas, including Boston, just cause we’re reaching 40 degrees by Tuesday, and I think we should see some sunshine,” he said. “But out west, especially areas that are going to receive the six to eight inches of snow, chances are we won’t melt that, since it takes a lot longer to melt those totals.”

The NWS’s winter weather advisory for Massachusetts begins at 7 p.m. Sunday and ends at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The NWS also issued a coastal flooding warning for eastern Massachusetts between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. Monday, but Pederson said this should only cause a few road closures with little to no damage.

“Basically it’s just a byproduct of the high astronomical tides for this time of the month, and then we’re going to be dealing with an east, northeasterly wind,” he said. “So that combined with the astral tides will cause some minor nuisance flooding, most likely.”

Another storm is coming

Tuesday is expected to be sunny with a high of 40 degrees and winds between 14 and 17 mph. But according to the NWS, another storm is expected to bring snow to Massachusetts Wednesday afternoon.

There is a chance of snow in the Boston area after 2 p.m. Wednesday, with an expected high of 36 degrees and winds between 6 and 8 mph, according to the NWS.

Wednesday night, a mix of rain and snow is expected until about 10 p.m. when the precipitation should turn to all rain, according to the NWS. The low that night is expected to be 32 degrees, with winds picking up to 19 to 24 mph after midnight and gusts as high as 36 mph.

The rain is expected to continue into the morning before teetering out around 8 a.m. Thursday morning, according to the NWS. Temperatures are expected to warm to 51 degrees during the day, with winds around 18 to 22 mph and gusts as high as 32 mph.

Pederson said it’s too early to predict snow totals for Wednesday’s storm.

Here’s what local forecasters are saying about the weather:

National Weather Service: Everyone seeing snow by tomorrow afternoon

[Sunday Night and Monday] Snow in the higher elevations tonight with rain in lower elevations and coastal areas. Rain snow line moves SE through the region tomorrow with everyone seeing snow by tomorrow afternoon. Use caution on the roads tonight and tomorrow. #MAWX #CTWX #RIWX pic.twitter.com/x2DaQtNLWJ — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 22, 2023

Dave Epstein: A change to snow tomorrow

Tough call in the Boston area with a change to snow tomorrow. A few hours earlier or later will make a significant difference in what we measure. Grassy surfaces accumulate easier for a while. pic.twitter.com/3NC9sck1TF — Dave Epstein (@growingwisdom) January 22, 2023

David Williams, WCVB: Highest accumulations along and north of Rte. 2

Updated snowfall forecast as we're expecting highest accumulations along and north of Rte. 2. Minor accumulations expected closer to the coast with the chance for this accumulation starting mid-morning and lasting through the later evening hours along with breezy conditions #wcvb pic.twitter.com/zepqqo7qAz — David Williams (@Wxdavidw) January 22, 2023

Here's a timeline of what we're expecting. Rain closer to the coast with snow northwest. Cold air surges behind this storm system as it pulls away with everyone having a chance to see snow showers. This will be a heavy wet snow some scattered power outages are possible #wcvb pic.twitter.com/vEikvcgTPI — David Williams (@Wxdavidw) January 22, 2023

Vicki Graf, Boston 25: If you are able to work from home Monday, it’s a good day for it

If you are able to work from home Monday, it's a good day for it. Roads are going to be slippery throughout the entire day with rain and snow in the forecast. Take it easy if you have to be driving! pic.twitter.com/pLBSXCwUvd — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) January 22, 2023

SNOW MAP: Here we go again! Rain and snow are already falling across New England. The highest snowfall totals will be focused across the interior in the higher elevations through Monday evening. pic.twitter.com/3Wb8blcEMg — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) January 22, 2023

Pete Bouchard, NBC 10: Not a big storm, but slippery travel in the AM

Snow has commenced…but it won't stay that way. We'll turn to mix and rain overnight. Then back to snow by midday tomorrow. Not a big storm, but slippery travel in the AM in the 2-4 and 4-8 snow ranges. Expect the light gray snow range to fall tomorrow PM. pic.twitter.com/YlgAfV7Xp0 — Pete Bouchard NBC10 Boston (@PeteNBCBoston) January 22, 2023

Sarah Wroblewski, WBZ: Should be all snow by Monday afternoon.

Few rain/snow showers this evening ahead of more moisture to the west… temps climb a bit tonight meaning more rain for most, snow NW, but then temps fall Monday with a changeover back to snow mid-late morning. Should be all snow by Monday afternoon. Storm wraps up Mon eve.#WBZ pic.twitter.com/uXwnAyGAwi — Sarah Wroblewski (@sarahwroblewski) January 22, 2023

A.J. Waterman, WHDH: The mix line is working its way northward already.

Snow really starting to fill in now, but the mix line is working its way northward already. I'll be tracking it throughout the evening and have updates. pic.twitter.com/toSbqhJ8WJ — A.J. Waterman (@AJWxMan) January 22, 2023