Here’s what forecasters are saying about the timing and impacts of Monday’s wintry weather

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Boston is bracing for a bout of wet, wintry weather to kick off the week.
Many of us are already seeing rain, and in some places sleet and snow, Sunday night. But forecasters say the real danger will come Monday when many parts of Massachusetts will get several inches of snow.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the rain coming down in the Boston area is expected to continue into the morning but will switch to snow between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. Monday, with winds around 16 to 20 mph.
NWS meteorologist Kyle Pederson said the rain will turn to snow earlier in the day the farther west you are in the state, with western Massachusetts seeing snow between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Monday morning.
Pederson said commuters should be careful while driving during the afternoon commute Monday.
“That’s when we start seeing the rain switch over to snow — right before the afternoon rush hour. And then we’ll start to see those accumulating snow amounts during rush hour,” he said. “So rush hour could be slow going, and just use extra caution while driving tomorrow.”
Temperatures are expected to hit a high of 38 degrees before dropping to 33 degrees by 3 p.m. on Monday, according to the NWS. The snow should cease between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Monday, with a low overnight of 28 degrees.
Pederson said 1 to 3 inches of snow are expected in the Boston area, while the Worcester area should get between 2 and 4 inches. The Fitchburg area into the Berkshires is expected to see the most snow, between 6 and 8 inches, he said.
“I think a lot of the snow will melt, especially in the coastal areas, including Boston, just cause we’re reaching 40 degrees by Tuesday, and I think we should see some sunshine,” he said. “But out west, especially areas that are going to receive the six to eight inches of snow, chances are we won’t melt that, since it takes a lot longer to melt those totals.”
The NWS’s winter weather advisory for Massachusetts begins at 7 p.m. Sunday and ends at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
The NWS also issued a coastal flooding warning for eastern Massachusetts between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. Monday, but Pederson said this should only cause a few road closures with little to no damage.
“Basically it’s just a byproduct of the high astronomical tides for this time of the month, and then we’re going to be dealing with an east, northeasterly wind,” he said. “So that combined with the astral tides will cause some minor nuisance flooding, most likely.”
Tuesday is expected to be sunny with a high of 40 degrees and winds between 14 and 17 mph. But according to the NWS, another storm is expected to bring snow to Massachusetts Wednesday afternoon.
There is a chance of snow in the Boston area after 2 p.m. Wednesday, with an expected high of 36 degrees and winds between 6 and 8 mph, according to the NWS.
Wednesday night, a mix of rain and snow is expected until about 10 p.m. when the precipitation should turn to all rain, according to the NWS. The low that night is expected to be 32 degrees, with winds picking up to 19 to 24 mph after midnight and gusts as high as 36 mph.
The rain is expected to continue into the morning before teetering out around 8 a.m. Thursday morning, according to the NWS. Temperatures are expected to warm to 51 degrees during the day, with winds around 18 to 22 mph and gusts as high as 32 mph.
Pederson said it’s too early to predict snow totals for Wednesday’s storm.
Here’s what local forecasters are saying about the weather:
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.