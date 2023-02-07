Snow Here’s what forecasters are saying about Tuesday night’s wintry mix The evening commute could be treacherous due to freezing rain and slippery roads. Beware of slippery roads during the evening commute in Massachusetts Tuesday night. (Rebecca Slezak/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

If you’re on the roads Tuesday night, drive cautiously as a wintry mix is expected to bring freezing rain, sleet, and snow to the area, creating slick roads.

National Weather Service Boston meteorologist Bill Simpson said the wintry mix should reach the Greater Boston area between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

While early commuters might get home before the precipitation affects roadways, later commuters should be cognizant of slippery roads, Simpson said.

“The difference between freezing rain, rain, and sleet — it’s on the borderline. So any one of those can happen at any time, and it doesn’t take much to make things very slippery,” he said.

The storm should peter out by mid-evening in western and central Massachusetts, Simpson said, and last until 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. in the Greater Boston area.

No accumulation of snow is expected anywhere in Massachusetts. At most, Simpson said, grassy surfaces north of I-90 and in central and western Massachusetts could see half an inch of snow.

Areas in eastern Massachusetts south of I-90 should see mostly rain.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for most of Massachusetts beginning 4 p.m. Tuesday and ending 2 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in Boston Tuesday night should reach 31 degrees before warming to a high of 46 degrees Wednesday. Wednesday is expected to be sunny.

Here’s what local forecasters are saying:

A mix of light snow, sleet and freezing rain will overspread the region between 7 pm and midnight. The greatest risk of a light glaze of ice will be north of the MA/CT/RI border. Untreated roads may become slick tonight. pic.twitter.com/vD5WujWiV7 — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) February 7, 2023

Weak front to our west will come through tonight. Between 9p and 1a a few rain showers…but could be a touch of freezing rain/sleet pellets in there. Not much, but a chance for some slick spots during that time. Temps rise above freezing overnight. #wbz pic.twitter.com/7dBOHiRVwj — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) February 7, 2023

*Winter Weather Advisory* posted for tonight – wintry mix to pass through. @kevinboston25 tracking live at 5 on @boston25. pic.twitter.com/fLh1uTJ9ZZ — Jason Brewer (@JBrewerBoston25) February 7, 2023

With the colder temps today, it sets the stage for slick roads tonight. Rain, snow, sleet, freezing rain all possible tonight — but it's light. However it only takes minor ice to have a big impact on the roads. Be careful tonight and early tomorrow especially on untreated areas. pic.twitter.com/DluD61SLk8 — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) February 7, 2023

🧊🧊FREEZING RAIN, SLEET LATER TODAY. Even a small glaze of ice makes for dangerous travel ⚠️. Timing: 6 pm to 2 am. Full forecast: @NECN @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/YOSvznitmu — Justin Godynick NBC (@JGodynick) February 7, 2023