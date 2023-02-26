Maps: Here’s how much snow forecasters are calling for Monday night and Tuesday

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Local forecasters are asking Massachusetts residents across the state to allow more time than normal for their commute Tuesday morning so that they can drive slowly and safely in the snow and rain.
National Weather Service (NWS) Meteorologist Bill Simpson said that this could be the first “plowable” snowfall in the Greater Boston Area this winter. While all parts of the state are expected to get a few inches, he said, the further west you live, the more snow you will see.
The NWS has issued a winter weather advisory for eastern Massachusetts beginning 9 p.m. Monday and continuing through 7 p.m. Tuesday. Eastern Massachusetts could see two to six inches of snow and wind gusts of up to 35 mph, the weather service said.
Simpson said the snow will likely begin in western Massachusetts around 6 or 7 p.m. Monday, and move into Greater Boston around 9 or 10 p.m. Most people will not be contending with snow on their commute home Monday evening.
It’s unclear yet when the heaviest snowfall will occur, Simpson said, but the snow should begin to transition to rain in the Greater Boston Area during the morning commute Tuesday and into the early afternoon.
West of Worcester, the precipitation will likely be entirely snow throughout the day, Simpson said. The Berkshires could see as many as six to 10 inches.
The precipitation should cease for the most part before the Tuesday evening commute across the state, Simpson said.
But don’t get too excited. The NWS is predicting more precipitation, likely snow and some rain, for late Friday evening and Saturday morning.
Temperatures Monday are expected to reach 33 degrees before dipping to 27 degrees overnight, according to the NWS. Tuesday is likely to be somewhat warmer, with a predicted high of 38 degrees and a low overnight of 30 degrees.
Wednesday and Thursday should be significantly warmer, with temperatures Wednesday expected to hit 44 degrees and temperatures Thursday expected to hit 51 degrees, according to the NWS. Some rain is expected Wednesday night into Thursday.
Here are the latest maps predicting snow totals:
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.