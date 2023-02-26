Snow Maps: Here’s how much snow forecasters are calling for Monday night and Tuesday The Tuesday morning commute will be particularly treacherous. NWS Meteorologist Bill Simpson said the upcoming storm could cause the first "plowable" snowfall in the Greater Boston Area this winter. Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe

Local forecasters are asking Massachusetts residents across the state to allow more time than normal for their commute Tuesday morning so that they can drive slowly and safely in the snow and rain.

National Weather Service (NWS) Meteorologist Bill Simpson said that this could be the first “plowable” snowfall in the Greater Boston Area this winter. While all parts of the state are expected to get a few inches, he said, the further west you live, the more snow you will see.

The NWS has issued a winter weather advisory for eastern Massachusetts beginning 9 p.m. Monday and continuing through 7 p.m. Tuesday. Eastern Massachusetts could see two to six inches of snow and wind gusts of up to 35 mph, the weather service said.

Advertisement:

Simpson said the snow will likely begin in western Massachusetts around 6 or 7 p.m. Monday, and move into Greater Boston around 9 or 10 p.m. Most people will not be contending with snow on their commute home Monday evening.

Model simulated reflectivity including PType for Monday night into Tuesday. This gives a rough estimate of when you can expect snow to begin/end over your area. Heaviest snow fall is expected during the early hours of Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/c5gGRtart2 — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) February 26, 2023

It’s unclear yet when the heaviest snowfall will occur, Simpson said, but the snow should begin to transition to rain in the Greater Boston Area during the morning commute Tuesday and into the early afternoon.

West of Worcester, the precipitation will likely be entirely snow throughout the day, Simpson said. The Berkshires could see as many as six to 10 inches.

The precipitation should cease for the most part before the Tuesday evening commute across the state, Simpson said.

But don’t get too excited. The NWS is predicting more precipitation, likely snow and some rain, for late Friday evening and Saturday morning.

Temperatures Monday are expected to reach 33 degrees before dipping to 27 degrees overnight, according to the NWS. Tuesday is likely to be somewhat warmer, with a predicted high of 38 degrees and a low overnight of 30 degrees.

Wednesday and Thursday should be significantly warmer, with temperatures Wednesday expected to hit 44 degrees and temperatures Thursday expected to hit 51 degrees, according to the NWS. Some rain is expected Wednesday night into Thursday.

Advertisement:

Here are the latest maps predicting snow totals:

[Sunday Afternoon Update] Here's a look at our latest forecast for the upcoming winter storm. Fortunately we do not expect any damaging winds or coastal flooding with this system. Find your forecast at https://t.co/aqcnsXtpuk pic.twitter.com/tLtsExhxso — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) February 26, 2023

Will tweak this tomorrow, but most of us should see 3-6" of snow. Logan airport and the immediate coastline around Boston may be closer to 2-3". Depending on temps south, could be a solid 3", but if milder expect those lower totals. Not a blockbuster for anyone. pic.twitter.com/ipUeYxvOLW — Dave Epstein (@growingwisdom) February 26, 2023

SNOW ON THE WAY

Monday night-Tuesday with little wind and no coastal concerns

➡️Starts Monday evening AFTER the commute

➡️Heaviest snow overnight-early Tue AM

➡️Tue AM commute will be slow and slippery

➡️Snow intensity let’s up late Tue AM-afternoon and may mix near coast#WCVB pic.twitter.com/XZ4GtaNQwA — Cindy Fitzgibbon (@Met_CindyFitz) February 26, 2023

Trending for 2-4" of snow in Boston. SE MA may see it switching over to rain as temps rise to upper 30s… I'm wishcasting it to stay all-snow… wishcasting. pic.twitter.com/hvxl0i1UTa — Tania Leal (@TaniaLealTV) February 26, 2023

LATEST THOUGHTS: still thinking Tuesday's snow will be an issue for the morning commute, but as mixing starts within 128 and with a growing sun angle, totals will be held in check a bit.



6-8" totals will generally be in the higher elevations.@wbz pic.twitter.com/9CLclSpRau — Jacob Wycoff (@4cast4you) February 26, 2023