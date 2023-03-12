Snow 5 Massachusetts snow maps for Monday’s long-lasting March nor’easter The storm is expected to arrive late Monday and hang around well into Wednesday. Rain, snow, and potentially damaging winds are expected from a nor'easter headed to Massachusetts. David L Ryan/The Boston Globe

A powerful nor’easter is headed to Massachusetts, bringing snow, rain, and potentially damaging winds. The storm arrives Monday evening and lasts well into Wednesday.

Here are maps showing the latest snowfall estimates from the storm.

– National Weather Service

This is a long duration event. Starting toward sundown on Monday and lasting into Wednesday afternoon. For areas close to the coast it will likely be rain until around noon on Tues. Inland the snow will start sooner. Toward the Cape it will mostly be a rain event. #wcvb pic.twitter.com/ICLwwERMTL — Mike Wankum (@MetMikeWCVB) March 13, 2023

OK, looking at some of the late data and will add the 1 foot plus bands… Let's discuss now @boston25 pic.twitter.com/QHhqeqB7Pz — Kevin Lemanowicz (@KevinBoston25) March 13, 2023

6pm Sunday…Updated snow map.



Brunt of accumulating snow from I-495 to coast is mod morning Tuesday into late Tuesday night.



Snow will be heavy/wet, especially in lower elevations.



Power/Travel disruption likely Tuesday PM-Night. #7news pic.twitter.com/ljM9m17hel — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) March 12, 2023

STORM UPDATE

Powerful nor'easter to bring widespread plowable snow, potential power outages Tuesday https://t.co/zyu2zYCKbc pic.twitter.com/UzgYJYU1rb — Terry Eliasen (@TerryWBZ) March 12, 2023

