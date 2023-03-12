Snow

5 Massachusetts snow maps for Monday’s long-lasting March nor’easter

The storm is expected to arrive late Monday and hang around well into Wednesday.

A snow plow on Beacon Hill.
Rain, snow, and potentially damaging winds are expected from a nor'easter headed to Massachusetts. David L Ryan/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

A powerful nor’easter is headed to Massachusetts, bringing snow, rain, and potentially damaging winds. The storm arrives Monday evening and lasts well into Wednesday.

Here are maps showing the latest snowfall estimates from the storm.

National Weather Service:

WCVB:

Boston 25 News:

7News Boston:

WBZ:

