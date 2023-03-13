Snow Massachusetts school closings for Tuesday, March 14 Many schools across Massachusetts are closed Tuesday due to the expected nor'easter. Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe

SCHOOL DISTRICT STATUS Abby Kelley Foster Charter School Closed Adams-Cheshire Regional School District Closed Ashburnham-Westminster Regional School District Closed Athol-Royalston Reg School District Closed Auburn Public Schools Closed Ayer-Shirley Regional School District Closed BART Charter Public School Closed Baystate Academy Charter Public School Closed Berkshire Hills Regional School District Closed Berkshire Waldorf School Closed Central Berkshire Regional School District Closed Chicopee Public Schools Early dismissal Clinton Public Schools Closed Douglas Public Schools Closed Dudley-Charlton Regional School District Closed Emma L. Miller Memorial School Closed Erving School District Closed Farmington River Reg School District Closed Fitchburg Public Schools Closed Gabriel Abbott Memorial School Closed Gloucester Public Schools Early dismissal Greenfield Public Schools Closed Hampshire Regional School District Closed Hancock Regional School District Closed Holyoke Public Schools Early dismissal Hudson Public Schools Closed Hull Public Schools Early dismissal Lee Public Schools Closed Leicester Public Schools Closed Lynn Public Schools Closed Millbury Public Schools Closed Mohawk Trail Regional School District Closed Mount Greylock Regional School District Closed Narragansett Regional School District Closed Newburyport Public Schools Early dismissal North Adams Public Schools Closed Northbridge Public Schools Closed Northampton Public Schools Closed Oxford Public Schools Closed Pathfinder Regional Vocational Technical Closed Plainville Public Schools Early dismissal Quabbin Regional School District Closed Quaboag Regional School District Closed Shrewsbury Public Schools Closed Southbridge Public Schools Closed Southern Berkshire Regional School District Closed Southwick-Tolland-Granville Schools Closed Spencer-East Brookfield School District Closed Stoneham Public Schools Early dismissal Tantasqua Regional – Union 61 Closed Topsfield Public Schools Early dismissal Wachusett Regional School District Closed Webster Public Schools Closed West Boylston Public Schools Closed Westfield Public Schools Early dismissal Worcester Public Schools Closed

This list was compiled using data from direct reports and a variety of additional sources, including Boston25, MassLive, and The Boston Globe. It does not represent a comprehensive list of all schools across the state, so be sure to inquire about your school’s status directly with your district. Check back regularly for updates.