Snow

Massachusetts school closings for Tuesday, March 14

A school bus drives on a snowy highway in Massachusetts.
Many schools across Massachusetts are closed Tuesday due to the expected nor'easter. Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe

By Boston.com Staff

SNOW COVERAGE
SCHOOL DISTRICTSTATUS
Abby Kelley Foster Charter SchoolClosed
Adams-Cheshire Regional School DistrictClosed
Ashburnham-Westminster Regional School DistrictClosed
Athol-Royalston Reg School DistrictClosed
Auburn Public SchoolsClosed
Ayer-Shirley Regional School DistrictClosed
BART Charter Public SchoolClosed
Baystate Academy Charter Public SchoolClosed
Berkshire Hills Regional School DistrictClosed
Berkshire Waldorf SchoolClosed
Central Berkshire Regional School DistrictClosed
Chicopee Public SchoolsEarly dismissal
Clinton Public SchoolsClosed
Douglas Public SchoolsClosed
Dudley-Charlton Regional School DistrictClosed
Emma L. Miller Memorial SchoolClosed
Erving School DistrictClosed
Farmington River Reg School DistrictClosed
Fitchburg Public SchoolsClosed
Gabriel Abbott Memorial SchoolClosed
Gloucester Public SchoolsEarly dismissal
Greenfield Public SchoolsClosed
Hampshire Regional School DistrictClosed
Hancock Regional School DistrictClosed
Holyoke Public SchoolsEarly dismissal
Hudson Public SchoolsClosed
Hull Public SchoolsEarly dismissal
Lee Public SchoolsClosed
Leicester Public SchoolsClosed
Lynn Public SchoolsClosed
Millbury Public SchoolsClosed
Mohawk Trail Regional School DistrictClosed
Mount Greylock Regional School DistrictClosed
Narragansett Regional School DistrictClosed
Newburyport Public SchoolsEarly dismissal
North Adams Public SchoolsClosed
Northbridge Public SchoolsClosed
Northampton Public SchoolsClosed
Oxford Public SchoolsClosed
Pathfinder Regional Vocational TechnicalClosed
Plainville Public SchoolsEarly dismissal
Quabbin Regional School DistrictClosed
Quaboag Regional School DistrictClosed
Shrewsbury Public SchoolsClosed
Southbridge Public SchoolsClosed
Southern Berkshire Regional School DistrictClosed
Southwick-Tolland-Granville SchoolsClosed
Spencer-East Brookfield School DistrictClosed
Stoneham Public SchoolsEarly dismissal
Tantasqua Regional – Union 61Closed
Topsfield Public SchoolsEarly dismissal
Wachusett Regional School DistrictClosed
Webster Public SchoolsClosed
West Boylston Public SchoolsClosed
Westfield Public SchoolsEarly dismissal
Worcester Public SchoolsClosed

This list was compiled using data from direct reports and a variety of additional sources, including Boston25, MassLive, and The Boston Globe. It does not represent a comprehensive list of all schools across the state, so be sure to inquire about your school’s status directly with your district. Check back regularly for updates.