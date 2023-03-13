Massachusetts school closings for Tuesday, March 14

Newsletter Signup
|SCHOOL DISTRICT
|STATUS
|Abby Kelley Foster Charter School
|Closed
|Adams-Cheshire Regional School District
|Closed
|Ashburnham-Westminster Regional School District
|Closed
|Athol-Royalston Reg School District
|Closed
|Auburn Public Schools
|Closed
|Ayer-Shirley Regional School District
|Closed
|BART Charter Public School
|Closed
|Baystate Academy Charter Public School
|Closed
|Berkshire Hills Regional School District
|Closed
|Berkshire Waldorf School
|Closed
|Central Berkshire Regional School District
|Closed
|Chicopee Public Schools
|Early dismissal
|Clinton Public Schools
|Closed
|Douglas Public Schools
|Closed
|Dudley-Charlton Regional School District
|Closed
|Emma L. Miller Memorial School
|Closed
|Erving School District
|Closed
|Farmington River Reg School District
|Closed
|Fitchburg Public Schools
|Closed
|Gabriel Abbott Memorial School
|Closed
|Gloucester Public Schools
|Early dismissal
|Greenfield Public Schools
|Closed
|Hampshire Regional School District
|Closed
|Hancock Regional School District
|Closed
|Holyoke Public Schools
|Early dismissal
|Hudson Public Schools
|Closed
|Hull Public Schools
|Early dismissal
|Lee Public Schools
|Closed
|Leicester Public Schools
|Closed
|Lynn Public Schools
|Closed
|Millbury Public Schools
|Closed
|Mohawk Trail Regional School District
|Closed
|Mount Greylock Regional School District
|Closed
|Narragansett Regional School District
|Closed
|Newburyport Public Schools
|Early dismissal
|North Adams Public Schools
|Closed
|Northbridge Public Schools
|Closed
|Northampton Public Schools
|Closed
|Oxford Public Schools
|Closed
|Pathfinder Regional Vocational Technical
|Closed
|Plainville Public Schools
|Early dismissal
|Quabbin Regional School District
|Closed
|Quaboag Regional School District
|Closed
|Shrewsbury Public Schools
|Closed
|Southbridge Public Schools
|Closed
|Southern Berkshire Regional School District
|Closed
|Southwick-Tolland-Granville Schools
|Closed
|Spencer-East Brookfield School District
|Closed
|Stoneham Public Schools
|Early dismissal
|Tantasqua Regional – Union 61
|Closed
|Topsfield Public Schools
|Early dismissal
|Wachusett Regional School District
|Closed
|Webster Public Schools
|Closed
|West Boylston Public Schools
|Closed
|Westfield Public Schools
|Early dismissal
|Worcester Public Schools
|Closed
This list was compiled using data from direct reports and a variety of additional sources, including Boston25, MassLive, and The Boston Globe. It does not represent a comprehensive list of all schools across the state, so be sure to inquire about your school’s status directly with your district. Check back regularly for updates.
