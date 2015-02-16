‘Guy Took My Spot … So I Put the Snow Back’

Warning to anyone tempted to snag a spot marked by a space saver.

Last week, a Craigslist post told the story of one Boston resident, who felt his rights were violated when someone removed his space saver and took ‘his spot.’

“So I put all the snow back,’’ the now deleted post read.

The poster, who insisted on remaining anonymous for fear of retribution, told Boston.com he spent a significant amount of time shoveling the space, and placed an “old bookshelf’’ in it when he left February 8 to work an evening shift driving for Uber.

He returned home “pretty late’’ Sunday night to find a car “with New York plates’’ parked in the spot.

Advertisement

“I’ve lived in Boston for years and I’m from New England,’’ he said. “This was just not a cool move. I’m getting home at midnight and I had nowhere to park.’’

He spent Monday considering his options. Then, on Monday night, he shoveled all the snow back into the spot.

“I got emails from people who said I should pop the tires. I didn’t think that was okay,’’ he said.