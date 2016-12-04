First widespread snow of the season likely for Monday morning commute

While not a big storm by any measure, the first snow that actually sticks is coming for many of us.

By
December 4, 2016

There’s a weak weather system headed for southern New England Monday morning, and it’s likely going to bring some snow to much of the area, including Boston.

Snow will break out across western New England after midnight Monday
Snow will break out across western New England after midnight Monday. —Tropical Tidbits

I think most areas, with the exception of Cape Cod, the islands, and parts of the south coast, will see snow. In other words, you’ll experience that white stuff falling from the clouds.

When will the snow fall?

The timing of this event looks to be during and just after the morning commute. Roughly 4 a.m to 2 p.m. is when the snow will fall over the region, but it will start later further east, and end earlier west. After this period, temperatures will warm enough to change the snow to light rain before it ends.

Advertisement

The loop below shows the snow (blue) arriving Monday and leaving later in the day. Green areas are rain.

via GIPHY

As far as accumulations, I am expecting a coating to an inch or two of snow.  Some spots in the higher terrain could receive just over 2 inches if everything worked out just right and there was a heavier burst for an hour.

Will the snow stick and how much?

Temperatures are going to fall quickly Sunday night with clear skies. As an aside, be sure to check out Venus and the Moon in the southwestern sky again.

With temperatures below freezing and roads also become colder, the snow will stick. Of course treated roads won’t be an issue, but untreated surfaces could be slick for a few hours Monday.

Snowfall during Monday morning will amount to up to 2 inches in some places.
Snowfall during Monday morning will amount to up to 2 inches in some places. —Dave Epstein

What could change?

Since this is light event, there isn’t much wiggle room for changes. On the upper end of the scale the 2-inch line could make it closer to Route 128, but likely not Boston or south, or, alternatively, the just-seeing-a-few-flakes-to-a-coating line could be further north that I have indicated if more rain mixes in.

When is our next system?

There’s another system possible with some light precipitation in the middle of the week. I do see much colder air arriving next weekend. As I mentioned several weeks ago, this December is going to be much colder and likely snowier than last year.

Advertisement

I will be updating the forecast here and on Twitter, @growingwisdom.

TOPICS: Weather Wisdom
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Close
Boston.com on the go!
Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Local News
Here’s how hot it will be on Independence Day July 4, 2017 | 9:27 AM
Roxbury MA 6/20/17 Ciara Diaz (cq) holding her daughter, Alannah Miller (16 months) as they play in the water feature during the first day of the Children's Park on Intervale Street. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: 2childrenpark reporter: w
Weather Wisdom
This weekend will bring high humidity and high temperatures June 30, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Local News
A wicked thunderstorm sparked lightning, toppled trees and spawned rainbows across Mass. June 28, 2017 | 11:48 AM
BOSTON, MA - 4/10/2017: WITH A GREAT WEATHER DAY.... 'Red Chair Day' in Boston using Adirondacks at Rose Kennedy Greenway near South Station got started for the coming warm weather season made for a good lunch or relaxing spot. . (David L Ryan/Globe Staff Photo) SECTION: METRO TOPIC stand alone photo
Weather Wisdom
Sunday will have the best weather this weekend June 23, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Wednesday sunrise
Local News
Watch this morning's gorgeous sunrise on a loop June 21, 2017 | 9:21 AM
Boston Massachusetts 07/23/2013 A Afternoon thunderstorm had people on the Boston Common running for cover. ( Weather Features). ( Jonathan.Wiggs )Topic:Section:Reporter: Topic: Reporter:
Local News
Severe thunderstorms will bring heavy rain, damaging winds to western Mass. June 19, 2017 | 9:57 AM
CAPE COD, MA - 6/15/2017:USCG EAGLE sailing towards Boston about 30 miles off Nantucket for the Tallship Parade this coming Saturday (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO TOPIC 16tallships
Weather Wisdom
This weekend won't be perfect weather-wise June 16, 2017 | 4:30 AM
Boston, MA - 6/11/2017 - People lay out in the grass on the Rose Kennedy Greenway in Boston, MA, June 11, 2017. Highs are expected to reach the mid-90s Sunday afternoon, marking the first day of a potential heat wave. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
Local News
Here's how New Englanders are enjoying the final day of the June heat wave June 13, 2017 | 2:52 PM
Kids cool off in fountain on the Rose Kennedy Greenway on summer afternoon in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S. June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Local News
Map: Here’s how hot it will get today June 12, 2017 | 10:27 AM
South Boston-05/17/2017- Bicyclists ride along the sidewalk next to the Marine Park Beach as two men enjoy the beach under umbrellas. City beaches will open Thursday just in time for a scroching spring day predicted to be in the 90's. JohnTlumacki/ The BostonGlobe (metro)
Local News
Here's how hot it got Sunday across Massachusetts June 11, 2017 | 1:42 PM
The project high temperatures for June 11.
Local News
Boston could get 'near record' high temperatures next week June 10, 2017 | 10:20 AM
Local News
Check the latest weather forecast June 10, 2017 | 10:01 AM
Boston, MA - 04/011/17 - Running or in repose, it was a day to enjoy record-breaking heat near the New England Aquarium on the waterfront. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff) Reporter: (in caps) Topic: ()
Weather Wisdom
The heat and humidity arrive Sunday June 9, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Cambridge, MA - 6/6/2017 - A woman makes her way through the rain in Cambridge, MA, June 6, 2017. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
Weather Wisdom
Nor’easter less likely Friday, but still possible June 6, 2017 | 5:52 PM
Boston, MA - 5/31/2017 - Building changes could be coming to Kenmore Square. Photo by Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff Topic: kenmore Reporter: Tim Logan
Weather Wisdom
This weekend will be mostly rain free but not very warm June 2, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Needham, MA -- 5/16/2017 - Kayakers paddle down the Charles River. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: Reporter:
Weather Wisdom
Sunday will have the best weather, but Saturday won't be far behind May 26, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Rain batters homes as the eye of Hurricane Matthew passes Daytona Beach, Florida, U.S. October 7, 2016. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
National News
Atlantic hurricane season is expected to be busy May 25, 2017 | 6:56 PM
Boston, MA -- 5/18/2017 - A woman passes graffiti on the Longfellow Bridge in Boston. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: 18longfellow Reporter:
Weather Wisdom
Nearly ideal mid-May weather for the weekend, but showers come back Monday May 19, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Boston-07/26/2016-The heat wave continued in the Boston area, as children cooled off in the Frog Pond in Boston Common. Boston Globe staff photo by John Tlumacki(metro)
Local News
New England swelters under record-breaking temperatures May 18, 2017 | 2:07 PM
Boston, MA - 07/20/15 - During a summer day with temperatures in the 90s, a cyclist crosses a bridge in Christian A. Herter Park on the Charles River. The National Weather Service predicts highs in the 80s for Tuesday with a slight chance of showers. Lane Turner/Globe Staff Section: METRO Reporter: in caps Slug:
Local News
Map: Here’s how hot it could get Thursday May 17, 2017 | 4:01 PM
Boston-07/26/2016- Boston Common looks like a desert as the heat wave takes a toll on the once green grass on the Boston Common, in which most of the grass there is parched. Boston Globe staff photo by John Tlumacki(metro)
Local News
It's officially 90 degrees in Boston May 17, 2017 | 3:22 PM
Boston-07/26/2016-The heat wave continued in the Boston area, as children cooled off in the Frog Pond in Boston Common. Boston Globe staff photo by John Tlumacki(metro)
Local News
Map: Here’s how hot it's expected to be Thursday afternoon May 15, 2017 | 3:58 PM
Some of the crowd at the March For Science on the Boston Common had to use their sign for protection from the rain.
Weather Wisdom
New England is no longer feeling drought effects May 13, 2017 | 9:07 AM
Boston, MA - 04/25/17 - Seen through rain-soaked bus station shelter, a pedestrian travels Commonwealth Avenue in Allston in a heavy downpour during a spring nor'easter. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff) Reporter: () Topic: ()
Local News
Here’s how much rain you're expected to get this weekend May 12, 2017 | 4:08 PM
Boston, Massachusetts -- 4/6/2017 - A pedestrian is seen through rain drops as she walks past a mural near Fenway Park. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: Reporter:
Weather Wisdom
A chilly, rainy Mother's Day is in store for New Englanders May 12, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Boston, MA - 04/25/17 - Aviana Vergnetti (cq) crosses Commonwealth Avenue in Allston in heavy rain during a spring nor'easter. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff) Reporter: () Topic: ()
Weather Wisdom
This weekend will start with a storm, but won't be a total washout May 5, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Boston, MA- April 12, 2017: Boston, MA- April 12, 2017: A pedestrian crosses the Muddy River on the Emerald Necklace Conservancy in Boston, MA on April 12, 2017. (Globe staff photo / Craig F. Walker) section: metro reporter:
Weather Wisdom
This weekend's weather won't be perfect, but it'll be rather nice April 28, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Clouds move over the skyline in Boston, MA, March 28, 2017.
Weather Wisdom
Incoming nor’easter may bring less rain than initially predicted April 25, 2017 | 10:02 AM
Clouds move over the skyline in Boston, MA, March 28, 2017.
Weather Wisdom
A spring nor’easter will dump heavy rain on the area this week April 24, 2017 | 2:28 PM
Cambridge, Massachusetts -- 4/20/2017 - A runner speeds past daffodils lining the path along the Charles River. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: Reporter:
Weather Wisdom
Weekend weather: What you need to know for every activity you have planned April 21, 2017 | 5:00 AM