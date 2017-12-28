How to avoid cold-weather illnesses and injuries, according to a local ER doctor

"It's just not worth the risk."

Boston, MA - 12/28/17 - Sofia Shoaib-Agwan (cq) bundles up as she crosses over the Massachusetts Turnpike on Brookline Avenue near Kenmore Square on an extremely cold morning. Shoaib-Agwan said she's really feeling the cold because she's from Dallas. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff) Reporter: (in caps) Topic: (29weather)
–Lane Turner/Globe Staff
By
12:01 PM

In case you haven’t heard, it’s cold outside. In fact, if predictions hold, it’s going to be the coldest seven-day period Massachusetts has seen in 100 years. And while some New Englanders may dismiss cold weather warnings with the wave of a hand (and with an iced coffee in their other hand), weather this frigid can carry serious risks.

Dr. Bryan Canterbury, an emergency medical physician at Newton-Wellesley Hospital, said that there is a significant uptick in the number of cold-related conditions he sees in emergency rooms when temperatures stay in the single digits.

“Typically when it gets into the single digits and below is when I tell people to really limit what you’re doing outside,” Canterbury said. “I know there’s people who want to get their 10-mile run in training for the Boston Marathon and people who bike to work every day, but it’s just not worth the risk.”

Advertisement

Here are some recommendations for New Englanders when temperatures drop.

If you go outside, wear layers

Canterbury said that by following a checklist of preventative measures — “don’t go outside if you don’t have to, wear waterproof layers if you do have to, and limit exposed skin as much as possible” — you can help minimize your risk.

Boston Emergency Medical Services tweeted out this helpful graphic regarding layering.

The City of Boston added its own cold weather recommendations on its website.

“When it’s cold outside, wear several layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing rather than one layer of heavy clothing,” the city wrote. “Make sure your outer layer is tightly woven and windproof. Remember to wear clothing like sweaters, boots, hats, gloves, and scarves. Wool clothing keeps you warmer than cotton when it’s damp or wet.”

Know the signs of frostbite

One of the biggest medical concerns in cold weather is frostbite. Canterbury said that even if you follow the checklist of preventative measures mentioned above, frostbite can still occur in cold weather conditions like this. 

“The earliest sign of frostbite is cold, exposed skin,” Canterbury said. “That’s usually followed by pain or a loss of feeling in the exposed skin.”

Frostbite can also cause the skin to appear white or pale, according to the City of Boston’s website.

Advertisement

Canterbury said that the best thing you can do if you’re concerned that you’re experiencing any of these symptoms is to get inside and warm up immediately. And once you’ve done so, don’t go back to shoveling.

“The skin can easily re-freeze,” Canterbury said.

If your symptoms are severe — white or pale skin, lost sensation, blisters — you should seek medical attention, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Learn the signs of hypothermia, as well

Hypothermia is another major concern during cold weather. According to the Mayo Clinic, hypothermia occurs when “your body loses heat faster than it can produce heat, causing a dangerously low body temperature.” Left untreated, hypothermia can cause failure of the heart or respiratory system, and even death.

A few of the symptoms of hypothermia include shivering, slurred speech, lack of coordination, weak pulse, and confusion or memory loss, according to the Mayo Clinic, which also noted that because symptoms tend to begin gradually, and can include confusion, “someone with hypothermia usually isn’t aware of his or her condition.”

The Mayo Clinic wrote on its website that the first thing to do if you suspect someone has hypothermia is to call 911, and that, if possible, you should gently try to move someone inside and replace any cold, wet clothing with warm, dry replacements while waiting for emergency services. “Gently” is the key word, because according to the Mayo Clinic, “jarring movements can trigger dangerous irregular heartbeats.”

Be extra cautious while shoveling and using a snowblower

Canterbury said that, as an ER doctor, he often sees cold-weather injuries. 

He examines people who slip and fall on ice, resulting in sprained ankles, wrists, and the like, as well as patients who overexert themselves.

Advertisement

“People who haven’t shoveled all year and go out to shovel the whole driveway can easily hurt themselves,” he said.

Then there are the gruesome trauma injuries, the ones “where someone loses a finger sticking their hand in a snowblower,” he said. “I could send you some really gruesome pictures.”

Stay hydrated

You might think of dehydration as a summer condition, but it can also happen in the winter.

“You can lose a lot of moisture in the cold without realizing it,” Canterbury said, “as breathing in cold, dry air causes the body to lose a lot of fluid.”

Make sure you’re taking in enough water, even if you don’t think you need it.

Watch the young ones

Canterbury said that one of the most important things to look out for is cold exposure in young children. Even if it seems like they’re doing fine and enjoying themselves, it’s important for kids to have regular indoor breaks to warm up.

“Keep an eye on kids when they’re outside,” Canterbury said. “They’re often having fun, excited by the snow, and don’t notice right away when they’re getting cold. Kids lose body heat faster than adults, so it’s important to monitor them.”

TOPICS: Weather Health Advice Health
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Weather
Mount Washington breaks low temperature record for the day December 28, 2017 | 10:18 AM
Weather
Fireball lights up social media, evening sky in New England December 27, 2017 | 8:55 AM
A woman was bundled up
Weather
Today's cold temperatures could break a nearly 100-year-old record December 26, 2017 | 10:53 AM
Weather
Christmas Day brings snow, power outages across the region December 25, 2017 | 10:26 AM
Weather
Forecasters issue warnings as snow falls across New England December 25, 2017 | 6:44 AM
Weather
4 maps predicting the snowfall on Christmas Day December 23, 2017 | 11:34 AM
Christmas Day on the Boston Common
Weather
Here's your Christmas Day weather forecast December 21, 2017 | 3:54 PM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by MATT CAMPBELL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9265999b) Vehicles drive in falling snow on Interstate 495 near the junction with Interstate 90 (The Massachusetts Turnpike) during the first snow storm of the season in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, USA 09 December 2017. A winter weather storm warning for the Boston region predicted accumulations of one to six inches (2.5cm to 15cm) of snow from a storm which dropped snow from the Southeastern US all the way up to Maine. Snow in Massachusetts, Shrewsbury, USA - 09 Dec 2017
Weather
Maps: Here are the snow and ice totals so far December 21, 2017 | 10:09 AM
Weather
Don't expect a white Christmas in Boston this year December 19, 2017 | 10:55 AM
Some light snow is possible Friday evening.
Weather
The weekend weather forecast includes a little bit of snow December 15, 2017 | 5:00 AM
01/19/2016 - Boston, MA- Ellen Dallo (cq) , left, and Vivia Charles (cq) deal with frigid temperatures and high winds as they make their way down Clarendon Street in Boston, MA on January 19, 2015.(Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) section: Metro reporter: none
Weather
Map: Here’s how cold and windy it could get in Massachusetts December 13, 2017 | 10:05 AM
Weather
The 2017 Geminid meteor shower lights up the night this week December 13, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Precipitation Weather Map
Weather
A slushy mess is in store for southern New England December 12, 2017 | 10:08 AM
Epstein tease 12-11
Weather
Boston is getting a frigid blast this week, but there shouldn’t be much snow December 11, 2017 | 10:14 AM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by CJ GUNTHER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9265970a) 'Woofie' gets some attention while on her walk in the snow in Boston, Massachusetts, USA 09 December 2017. A winter weather storm warning in the area predicted accumulations of one to six inches ( 2.5cm to 15cm) of snow. Snow in Boston, USA - 09 Dec 2017
Weather
Maps: Here are the forecasts for Tuesday’s rain and snow in Massachusetts December 11, 2017 | 9:35 AM
Snow map
Weather
3 maps showing how much snow New England got from this weekend's storm December 10, 2017 | 11:58 AM
BOSTON, MA - MARCH 14: People walk through the Boston Common during white out conditions and high winds as Winter Storm Stella bears down on March 14, 2017 in Boston, Massachussets. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
Weather
Forecasters issue winter weather advisory for weekend snowstorm December 8, 2017 | 9:48 AM
Weather
David Epstein: Here's the forecast for the season's first snowstorm December 8, 2017 | 7:42 AM
Woman walking in snow
Weather
What you need to know about the snowy weekend ahead December 7, 2017 | 11:33 AM
Saturday December 9 snow map
Weather
7 maps predicting snowfall totals in Mass. this weekend, all in one place December 6, 2017 | 5:59 PM
Weather
Will it snow in Boston this weekend? December 5, 2017 | 10:25 AM
supermoon
Weather
Look out for a supermoon, king tides, and plenty of darkness December 2, 2017 | 10:00 AM
Boston, MA - 11/27/17 - A shaft of sunlight in the late afternoon painted a patch of Boston Common. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff) Reporter: (in caps) Topic: ()
Weather
Here’s your forecast for the first weekend of December December 1, 2017 | 5:00 AM
November Foliage
Weather
Here’s your Thanksgiving week weather forecast November 21, 2017 | 10:44 AM
SNOW SLIDER3 SNOW SLIDER3 Boston Ma 03/14/2017 A lone women makes her way in Boston's South End neighborhood during storm. Boston Winter Storm Coverage. Jonathan Wiggs /GlobeStaff) Reporter:Topic
Weather
Here’s what forecasters are saying about winter in New England this year November 21, 2017 | 10:40 AM
11/6/2017 - Boston, MA - The weather, though unseasonably warm on Monday morning, November 6, 2017, is likely to change several times over in the coming days, with showers and falling temperatures expected. Photo by Dina Rudick/Globe Staff
Weather
Here's your weekend weather forecast November 17, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Maine New Hampshire forecast
Weather
Mix of rain, snow, in New Hampshire, Maine November 16, 2017 | 10:43 AM
First snow of season in Gray, Maine
Weather
It's snowing in parts of Maine November 13, 2017 | 12:53 PM
Cold Weather Boston
Weather
Prepare for below average temperatures for the next two weeks November 11, 2017 | 1:28 PM
Boston MA - 12/15/2016 - People are in varying stages of bundle outside South Station. Photo by Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff Topic: standalone cold Reporter: XXX
Weather
Boston is experiencing record-breaking cold temperatures November 11, 2017 | 9:10 AM