Map: Parts of Massachusetts had wind gusts over 90 miles per hour

Wind advisories remain in place Saturday for Massachusetts from the dangerous coastal storm that began pummeling the region with hurricane force winds, rain, and snow on Friday.

The National Weather Service said the advisories for gusts of between 40 and 50 miles per hour in the eastern part of the Bay State are in effect through 5 p.m.

“Threat of downed limbs, power outages continue; wind will hamper power restoration efforts,” service forecasters said on Twitter.

[GUSTY WINDS] High wind warnings dropped but WIND ADVISORIES continue for E / SE MA & SE RI thru 5 pm; gusts 40 to 50 mph, out on #Nantucket 60 mph; threat of downed limbs, power outages continue; winds will hamper power restoration efforts pic.twitter.com/aGMXn2Bji8 — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) March 3, 2018

Several towns along the Massachusetts coast saw hurricane force wind gusts that reached more than 90 miles per hour.

Here’s how strong the wind gusts were during the course of the first 15 hours of the nor’easter: