Map: Parts of Massachusetts had wind gusts over 90 miles per hour

The major coastal storm brought with it hurricane force winds that toppled trees and downed power lines Friday in the Bay State.

A firefighter walks at the scene of an uprooted tree blocking a residential street after downing a power line Friday, March 2, 2018 in Swampscott, Mass. as a major nor'easter pounds the East Coast, packing heavy rain, intermittent snow and strong winds. The Eastern Seaboard is expected to be buffeted by wind gusts exceeding 50 mph, with possible hurricane-strength winds of 80 to 90 mph on Cape Cod. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
A firefighter walks at the scene of an uprooted tree blocking a residential street in Swampscott. –Elise Amendola / AP
9:23 AM

Wind advisories remain in place Saturday for Massachusetts from the dangerous coastal storm that began pummeling the region with hurricane force winds, rain, and snow on Friday.

The National Weather Service said the advisories for gusts of between 40 and 50 miles per hour in the eastern part of the Bay State are in effect through 5 p.m.

“Threat of downed limbs, power outages continue; wind will hamper power restoration efforts,” service forecasters said on Twitter.

Several towns along the Massachusetts coast saw hurricane force wind gusts that reached more than 90 miles per hour.

Here’s how strong the wind gusts were during the course of the first 15 hours of the nor’easter:

Scituate, MA- March 02, 2018: A truck passes through flood water on Lighthouse Road in Scituate, MA during the nor’easter on March 02, 2018. Powerful winds, rain, and some snow moved into Mass. Friday as part of a weather system that has prompted voluntary evacuations and sandbagging near a downtown T stop. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) section: metro reporter:
Coastal areas in New England are bracing for the high tide that is scheduled to be at it's highest as waves crash into homes in Scituate, Massachusetts on March 2, 2018. High winds, rain and flooding is taking place in Scituate and the surrounding coastal areas of Massachusetts as a storm known as a 'bomb cyclone' makes it way past the East Coast. / AFP PHOTO / RYAN MCBRIDERYAN MCBRIDE/AFP/Getty Images
SNOW SLIDER2 SCITUATE, MA- JANUARY 04, 2018: Della Sheooerd takes her daily walk on Turner Road during the storm in Scituate, MA on January 04, 2018. Massachusetts is bracing for a fast and furious norÕeaster that is expected to lash the state Thursday with high winds, dump more than a foot of snow on some areas, and cause flooding in coastal communities, before sweeping out of the area late in the day. The National Weather Service said the storm would pack the bulk of its precipitation into a relatively narrow time window Ñ approximately from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Some communities could get 18 inches of snow or more before the system fades. (CRAIG F. WALKER/GLOBE STAFF) section: metro reporter:
Boston, Ma., 03/01/18, Pedestrians struggle in the windy storm in Copley Square. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff
Boston, MA - 2/7/2018 - A woman walks through snow along Newbury Street in Boston, MA, Feb. 7, 2018. An estimated 3-6 inches of snow followed by a mix of freezing rain will spread across the northeastern and central parts of the state into the evening commute and beyond. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
01/23/2018 Boston Ma -Umbrellas were needed for pedestrians in Boston as ownpours continued throught the morning. Jonathan Wiggs /Globe Staff Reporter:Topic.
Boston, MA- February 07, 2018: A pedestrian crosses Batterymarch Street at Milk Street in Boston, MA on February 07, 2018. The National Weather Service said the wintry storm will bring snow, rain, sleet and freezing rain to every corner of the state, with communities in the central and northeastern areas of Massachusetts receiving the brunt of it.(Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) section: metro reporter:
Boston, MA - 02/20/18 - The last of a pile of snow melts away as pedestrians in short sleeves dismiss it on Commonwealth Avenue in Brighton on a hot day in the middle of February. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff) Reporter: (in caps) Topic: ()
CAMBRIDGE, MA - 3/11/2015: WARMING UP with the many runners along the Charles River, melting snow and ice on the river after a heavy month of snow in February. Now all feels better with the sunshine and warm temps. . (David L Ryan/Globe Staff Photo) SECTION: METRO TOPIC stand alone photo
Any snow we get this weekend will likely melt next week when temperatures could reach into the 60s.
Boston, MA., 02/12/18, Warmer temperatures in Boston brought out skaters on the Frog Pond on the Boston Common as snow continued to melt. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff
Boston, Massachusetts -- 4/6/2017 - A pedestrian is seen through rain drops as she walks past a mural near Fenway Park. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: Reporter:
Medford, MA -- 2/06/2018 - Mike Mackey, of Belmont, skates past an ice fisherman's set up at Wright's Pond in Medford. (v/Globe Staff) Topic: Reporter:
Boston, MA- February 07, 2018: Pedestrians cross Atlantic Ave. in Boston, MA on February 07, 2018. The National Weather Service said the wintry storm will bring snow, rain, sleet and freezing rain to every corner of the state, with communities in the central and northeastern areas of Massachusetts receiving the brunt of it.(Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) section: metro reporter:
Mandatory Credit: Photo by CJ GUNTHER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9307380b) A line of cars make their way along Interstate 93 in Winchester, Massachusetts, USA 04 January 2018. A Nor'easter snow storm was expected to bring up to 12 inches (30.5 cm) of snow to the area and Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker asked residents to stay off the roads when possible. Snow Storm in Boston, Winchester, USA - 04 Jan 2018
SNOW SLIDER1 Boston, Massachusetts - 1/4/2018 - A woman walks through the snow as it falls in Boston, Massachusetts, January 4, 2018. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
Boston, MA -- 1/07/2018 - A pedestrian on Clarendon Street was covered up to protect against the cold in Boston. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: 08cold Reporter:
Mandatory Credit: Photo by CJ GUNTHER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9307380b) A line of cars make their way along Interstate 93 in Winchester, Massachusetts, USA 04 January 2018. A Nor'easter snow storm was expected to bring up to 12 inches (30.5 cm) of snow to the area and Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker asked residents to stay off the roads when possible. Snow Storm in Boston, Winchester, USA - 04 Jan 2018
HANOVER, MA- JANUARY 30, 2018- : Jan Meade shovels her driveway outside her home in Hanover, MA on January 30, 2018. Communities in southeastern Massachusetts saw more snowfall than expected Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. The highest accumulation came from Acushnet, where 7.5 to 8 inches of snow reportedly fell, according to William Babcock, a National Weather Service meteorologist. (Craig F. Walker / Globe staff) section: metro reporter:
Boston, Massachusetts - 1/4/2018 - Cherita Cloy and her son Charles walk through the snow on Commonwealth Avenue in Boston, Massachusetts, January 4, 2018. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
SNOW SLIDER3 BOSTON, MA - 3/14/2017: A REAL PATRIOT....woman holds onto her hat at Court Street Boston.... A March snowstorm hits the Boston area (David L Ryan/Globe Staff Photo) SECTION: METRO TOPIC 15storm
BOSTON, MA- JANUARY 24, 2018- : A pedestrian crosses Salem Street in the North End of Boston, MA on January 24, 2018. Todays forecast calls for partly sunny skies with highs in the low 40s. (Craig F. Walker / Globe staff) section: metro reporter:
Boston, MA- January 12, 2018: Edlyn Benoit battles for control of her umbrella while walking down Tremont Street in Boston, MA on January 12, 2018. After last weekÕs winter storm that deluged coastal areas and blasted snow across New England, followed by a regional thaw, Massachusetts residents are preparing for rains Friday and Saturday that are expected to rapidly melt more snow and cause further flooding before a cold front arrives to refreeze everything.
Ice is a possibility in some parts of Massachusetts.
