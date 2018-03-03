Maps: Here’s how much rain and snow have fallen across Massachusetts so far

The powerful nor’easter is slowly pulling away from Massachusetts, but the impacts from the storm are expected to linger, according to the National Weather Service.

“[This] powerful ocean storm will move slowly out to sea but will continue to impact the region this weekend with coastal flooding, strong winds, and lingering rain/snow showers, especially over southeast Massachusetts,” service forecasters said Saturday morning.

Over the course of 15 hours, the service said the storm dropped a mix of precipitation across the Bay State, ranging from 12 inches of snow in western Massachusetts to close to six inches of rain in East Bridgewater.

Boston saw mostly rain, but according to the service’s seven-day forecast for the city, there is a slight chance of snow showers in the area overnight Saturday and again Sunday night.

Here’s how much snow and rain have fallen across the state since the storm began Friday:

Rain:

Snow: