Here’s what to expect from Saturday’s weather

If you’re looking for late summer sunshine, you’ll have to wait a little while longer. While the dry and seasonable conditions experienced in recent days will continue, the weekend will kick off with cloudy skies. Many areas likely won’t see clouds start to break until the early to mid-afternoon. The potential for a scattered shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon also lingers from earlier in the week, with Western Massachusetts being the spot most likely to be hit by rainfall.

