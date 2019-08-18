Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast

Don't expect Sunday's high temperatures to go anywhere heading into next week. 

A woman runs on the Boston Harborwalk near the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Dorchester, MA on May 23, 2018.
Heat's rolling in across the Northeast today, which should make for a balmy end to your weekend.
By
Isaac Feldberg
11:37 AM

Heat’s rolling in across the Northeast today, which should make for a balmy end to your weekend, but don’t expect the high temperatures to go anywhere heading into next week.

After a Sunday with temperatures hanging around 84 degrees, you’re in for a very humid Monday. Warm weather will continue to waft in from the west and keep temperatures rising. There’s a threat of isolated thunderstorms over Boston Monday afternoon, but you should worry more about that sure-to-be sweaty commute, with temperatures set to hover around 90 degrees.

Staying hydrated will be the name of the game this week. Tuesday should relent slightly, but temperatures will still be averaging 80 degrees with a high of 84 degrees; expect thunderstorms to follow that heat, too.

Check out what’s happening with Boston weather right now on our live-updating radar map.

