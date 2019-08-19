‘A much warmer than average week ahead’: Here’s a look at what local forecasters are saying about this week’s weather in Boston

This week is forecast to be hot and humid through Thursday, with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s, and dew points predicted in the low 70s for a couple days. And there’s a chance of showers or thunderstorms each day through Thursday, according to local forecasters.

On Monday, much of New England is under a “severe thunderstorm watch” until 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of CT, ME, MA, NH, RI until 8 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/BIJ0irxcEK — NWS Severe Tstorm (@NWSSevereTstorm) August 19, 2019

SPC has upgraded SNE to a slight risk for severe thunderstorms. Scattered severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon/early evening. Damaging wind gusts are the primary threat. pic.twitter.com/f0CalE1SSa — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 19, 2019

Here is an approximate timeline of showers and t-storms this afternoon into early evening from one of our high resolution models. Timing and location not meant to be exact. pic.twitter.com/VswdVnKlPs — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 19, 2019

Monday was the first day in August to reach 90 degrees in Boston, and it was the 13th time for the year, Sarah Wroblewski, a meteorologist with WBZ, said.

#Boston just hit 90 degrees for the first time this month… the 13th time this year. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/6BBIUkaYrV — Sarah Wroblewski (@sarahwroblewski) August 19, 2019

After the heat through Thursday, the last day of the work week is predicted to be sunny with a high of 77 degrees, the service said.

Advertisement

“A much warmer than average week ahead…although the thing that sticks out to me on this graphic is that the average high is now below 80 (79) in Boston,” Terry Eliasen, a meteorologist with WBZ, said.

A much warmer than average week ahead…although the thing that sticks out to me on this graphic is that the average high is now below 80 (79) in Boston pic.twitter.com/y78NHRaQ05 — Terry Eliasen (@TerryWBZ) August 19, 2019

The service predicts Wednesday to have a chance of thunderstorms and showers with the chance of precipitation at 50 percent.

“Wednesday looks like a day of thunderstorms,” Mike Wankum, a meteorologist with WCVB, said.

As the thunderstorms wind down tonight a new batch will develop tomorrow afternoon. Tuesday looks hot but not too stormy. Wednesday looks like a day of thunderstorms. Much nicer weather arrives by Friday. #wcvb pic.twitter.com/roN9Qekpsz — Mike Wankum (@MetMikeWCVB) August 19, 2019

Wroblewski noted that “much cooler, refreshing air returns by the end of the week.”

Brief drop in humidity tomorrow… but much cooler, refreshing air returns by the end of the week. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/RZdsaHC1d0 — Sarah Wroblewski (@sarahwroblewski) August 19, 2019

Early predictions for the weekend from the service indicate that both days will be sunny with highs in the mid-70s.