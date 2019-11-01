Here’s what to expect from Saturday’s weather forecast

A pleasant Saturday is in store weather-wise, as long as you do a little bundling up. The day starts between 20 and 30 degrees, but with a strong showing of sunlight. Look forward to an enjoyable fall day overall, with light winds, highs in the 50’s, and sunshine overhead. Southeastern Massachusetts could see some showers at night, but nothing major is expected.

