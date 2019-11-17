Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast

It could be a slick morning commute for some.

Traffic on Route 128 in Concord.
Traffic on Route 128 in Concord. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
By
5:28 PM

Sunday’s wintry weather will extend into Monday for parts of the region. A winter weather advisory is in place until noon Monday, with freezing rain and drizzle possible primarily for the Worcester Hills and the Berkshires. There’s a chance, however, that icy conditions could affect the morning commute as far east as the Merrimack Valley.

Heading into the afternoon, those potentially slick conditions will dissipate, and the precipitation will change to all rain, as temperatures rise above freezing.

It will be a windy afternoon while the rain moves out, particularly across the Cape and Islands.

 

Watch the forecast by AccuWeather below:

Check out what’s happening with Boston weather right now on our live-updating radar map.

