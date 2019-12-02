Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Have your shovel handy, keep your car scraper nearby, and make sure there’s enough gas in the slowblower, if you haven’t already. There will be plenty more white stuff to clear on Tuesday. Monday’s coastal storm will intensify overnight, bringing another round of accumulating snowfall early Tuesday. While the morning blast is expected to be the storm’s last, the National Weather Service predicts it could be the most impactful. There’s the potential for snow falling as much as an inch per hour during the morning commute. With this in mind, be careful driving — especially on I-93 and I-95.

The snowfall will be coupled with highs reaching the 30’s and 25 to 35 mile-per-hour wind gusts, which should settle down throughout the day. Conditions should further improve at night, when you’ll see clearing clouds and calming winds.

Check out what’s happening with Boston weather right now on our live-updating radar map.