Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Following a stormy start to the week, Wednesday will supply a gentler, overcast day. You’ll see predominantly dry conditions, although a few showers could sneak in during the afternoon. Light winds and highs in the 30’s are expected, although temperatures could hit the low to mid 40’s on the immediate coast. It’s a dry and chilly forecast for overnight, with low temperatures in the 20’s.

Watch the forecast by AccuWeather below:

Check out what’s happening with Boston weather right now on our live-updating radar map.