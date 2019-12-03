Maps: Here are the snow totals across Massachusetts so far

“Accumulating snow continues this morning but dry weather returns this afternoon resulting in ... much better travel conditions.”

Snow hampers commuters on their way to Boston, as they travel in Melrose, Massachusetts on December 3, 2019. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)
–JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images
By
Boston.com Staff
9:31 AM

The snow is still falling, but forecasters say the precipitation from the “lingering” winter storm will taper off by Tuesday afternoon.

The storm, which began impacting Massachusetts on Sunday, had already dumped more than a foot of snow on parts of the state by Tuesday morning, with several hours of the white stuff still in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service.

“A very slow and treacherous commute this morning across eastern [Massachusetts] into [Rhode Island],” service forecasters wrote. “Accumulating snow continues this morning but dry weather returns this afternoon resulting in … much better travel conditions.”

Most of Massachusetts is under either a Winter Storm Warning or Winter Weather Advisory through noon Tuesday. The National Weather Service estimated the eastern part of the state had seen between 2 and 8 inches of accumulation by Tuesday morning, while the central and western parts of Massachusetts had observed higher totals stretching above 2 feet in Winchendon.

Below, reports from local meteorologists on how much snow had been observed across the state as of Tuesday morning.

National Weather Service

Dave Epstein

WBZ

WCVB

7News

Boston 25 News

