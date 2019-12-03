Maps: Here are the snow totals across Massachusetts so far

The snow is still falling, but forecasters say the precipitation from the “lingering” winter storm will taper off by Tuesday afternoon.

The storm, which began impacting Massachusetts on Sunday, had already dumped more than a foot of snow on parts of the state by Tuesday morning, with several hours of the white stuff still in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service.

“A very slow and treacherous commute this morning across eastern [Massachusetts] into [Rhode Island],” service forecasters wrote. “Accumulating snow continues this morning but dry weather returns this afternoon resulting in … much better travel conditions.”

[Radar update] Heaviest snow bands exiting the Cape and moving across the islands. However, bands of light to moderate snow will continue to rotate south across central and eastern MA into RI for the next few hours, then tapering off from west to east 10 am to noon. pic.twitter.com/MNp9iEIkne — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) December 3, 2019

[815 am] A band of heavy snow developing in central and northern MA from Townsend and Fitchburg south to Brimfield. Snowfall rates of 1-2"/hour can be expected within this band. pic.twitter.com/gycFaht4z3 — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) December 3, 2019

Most of Massachusetts is under either a Winter Storm Warning or Winter Weather Advisory through noon Tuesday. The National Weather Service estimated the eastern part of the state had seen between 2 and 8 inches of accumulation by Tuesday morning, while the central and western parts of Massachusetts had observed higher totals stretching above 2 feet in Winchendon.

Below, reports from local meteorologists on how much snow had been observed across the state as of Tuesday morning.

Some snow totals so far since Sunday. I under forecasted today's totals. Snow lingers several more hours. pic.twitter.com/GY1UEAbCvG — Dave Epstein (@growingwisdom) December 3, 2019

3 day totals…

WINCHENDON 25.0

ROYALSTON 25.0

FITCHBURG 22.0

STERLING 20.0

LUNENBURG 17.1

GARDNER 17.0

LEOMINSTER 15.4

HOLDEN 15.0

WORCESTER 13.5 — Terry Eliasen (@TerryWBZ) December 3, 2019

3 day totals…

PEPPERELL 16.2

WILMINGTON 13.4

BURLINGTON 13.1

HOPKINTON 12.5 — Terry Eliasen (@TerryWBZ) December 3, 2019

3 day totals…

WALPOLE 9.0

WEYMOUTH 5.1

STOUGHTON 5.0

BROCKTON 8.3

ROCKLAND 5.8 — Terry Eliasen (@TerryWBZ) December 3, 2019

3 day leader right now appears to be….drum roll…

Winchendon, MA: 25.0" — Terry Eliasen (@TerryWBZ) December 3, 2019

More 3 day totals…

Cambridge, MA: 6.3"

Byfield, MA: 6.0"

New Bedford, MA: 5.8"

Weymouth, MA: 5.1"

West Warwick, RI: 5.0"

Swansea, MA: 5.0"

Hanover, MA: 4.0"

Acushnet, MA: 3.3"

Middleboro, MA: 3.2"

Fairhaven, MA – Pope Beach: 2.4" — Terry Eliasen (@TerryWBZ) December 3, 2019

Updating the snow reports from spotters around the region as they trickle in. Heavy snow bands will produce quick accumulations this morning, so please stay tuned for updates on these totals. #wcvb pic.twitter.com/3G1OPusAzB — Kelly Ann Cicalese (@kellyannwx) December 3, 2019

Snow is quickly accumulating this morning in areas that didn't see much with the first round. #wcvb pic.twitter.com/GXpmhZrwAO — Kelly Ann Cicalese (@kellyannwx) December 3, 2019

These are some of the biggest totals rolling in this morning! #wcvb pic.twitter.com/H2MfvmtBMW — Kelly Ann Cicalese (@kellyannwx) December 3, 2019

Jackpot area with this one in western Worcester County… Royalston coming in with 25"! pic.twitter.com/SnbYd0W2Ng — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) December 3, 2019

Snow reports! Expect several more inches of accumulation this AM. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/pff5SzsuwG — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) December 3, 2019

Snow reports! Expect several more inches of accumulation this AM. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/tDy0y3ra1N — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) December 3, 2019

Over a foot & a half snowfall in parts of western MA. I only see a couple more inches this AM here as it's where the snow ends first. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/UaYuxfq0oT — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) December 3, 2019