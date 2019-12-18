Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Get ready to brace yourself against blustery winds on Thursday, because the conditions include bitter wind chills from five degrees below zero to ten above. Temperatures will max out in the teens or low 20s, which is 15 to 20 degrees below normal for mid-December. Winds will continue blowing at about ten miles per hour in the evening, with low temperatures between the high single digits and teens.

