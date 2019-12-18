Here’s what Boston meteorologists are saying about Wednesday’s forecasted snow squalls, dropping temps
"Dang! Look how cold it will get tonight & tomorrow. Lowest temps of the season!"
National Weather Service: ‘Snow squalls will push across the region from late this morning across the CT valley to eastern areas by midday or early afternoon’
Snow squalls will push across the region from late this morning across the CT valley to eastern areas by midday or early afternoon. The mid morning radar from central NY shows the area of snow showers & squalls. But, what are snow squalls? See the info below. #MAwx #RIwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/Z92SXqqw4e
Check out more information about snow squalls below, or go to https://t.co/n8aRCtfmgr . Watch out for lowering conditions from early afternoon across W Mass to N Central CT, to around the evening commute across E Mass & RI. pic.twitter.com/VnpOTRiteC
Dave Epstein: ‘Snow squalls cross the area this afternoon/early evening leading us into the Arctic air which will be with us for a couple of days’
Snow squalls cross the area this afternoon/early evening leading us into the Arctic air which will be with us for a couple of days. pic.twitter.com/LxEeb2PnX8
There's the snow squalls. pic.twitter.com/fi2nQIVSof
Sarah Wroblewski, WBZ: ‘Hit or Miss Snow Squalls later today will have the capability to quickly drop visibility & create slippery conditions’
Hit or Miss Snow Squalls later today will have the capability to quickly drop visibility & create slippery conditions with a coating to 1/2" of snow. Squalls can last a few minutes to 30 min. Gusty winds will follow. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/lWcDR6fvu3
COLD air arrives tonight… windy weather will create subzero wind chills to start the day tomorrow. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/10xAsDBLIs
A Wind Advisory for strong to damaging wind gusts tonight into tomorrow on the Cape. Might want to secure loose holiday decorations. Isolated power outages possible. NW winds 25-35 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph. pic.twitter.com/I5ydvG0BBl
We end the week on a cold note… but a rebound expected into the holiday week. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/lIRt1rLhvt
Pamela Gardner, NBC10 Boston: ‘Watch for snow squalls this PM! Quick bursts of snow = light accum., gusty wind, low visibility & slick roads’
Watch for snow squalls this PM! Quick bursts of snow = light accum., gusty wind, low visibility & slick roads. Squalls, then an arctic front will turn us way colder tonight & tomorrow. Wind chills will make it feel like below zero Thu. AM. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/zs4Q4Dd9XE
Jason Brewer, Boston25: ‘Be on the lookout for brief white out conditions & slippry travel’
An Arctic front will bring isolated snow squalls during the PM commute. Be on the lookout for brief white out conditions & slippry travel. @vickigrafwx & I tracking… @boston25 pic.twitter.com/ik2bxzp1tO
Shiri Spear, Boston25: ‘Dang! Look how cold it will get tonight & tomorrow. Lowest temps of the season!’
Dang! Look how cold it will get tonight & tomorrow. Lowest temps of the season! @boston25 pic.twitter.com/P8n86bbbrr
And here's a look at wake-up wind chills expected tomorrow-YIKES! #brrr #boston #mawx pic.twitter.com/zCkbILSYIz
