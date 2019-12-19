Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Friday’s weather won’t bring rain, snow, or intense wind. With that said, you’ll still want to bundle up. The Greater Boston area will see below normal temperatures, with highs just barely inching into the 30s. Winds will calm as the day progresses, turning to light gusts by the time evening rolls around. Cloud cover will increase overnight, with low temperatures between six and 10 degrees.

