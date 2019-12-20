Here’s what to expect from Saturday’s weather forecast

At the tail end of an eventful week in weather, Saturday will bring fairly gentle conditions for the first day of winter. You can look forward to highs in the low to mid 30s, potentially even the upper 30s close to the coast. Sundown will usher in clouds, with lows in the teens and 20s.

