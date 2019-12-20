Here’s what to expect from Saturday’s weather forecast

Pretty mild stuff for a late December day.

Morning light hits the dome of the Massachusetts State House on March 13.
Morning light hits the dome of the Massachusetts State House on March 13. –Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
5:41 PM

At the tail end of an eventful week in weather, Saturday will bring fairly gentle conditions for the first day of winter. You can look forward to highs in the low to mid 30s, potentially even the upper 30s close to the coast. Sundown will usher in clouds, with lows in the teens and 20s.

Check out what’s happening with Boston weather right now on our live-updating radar map.

TOPICS: Weather Daily Forecast Local Forecasts
A woman bundles up during the cold weather while walking along Congress Street in on Dec. 19.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Friday's weather forecast December 19, 2019 | 5:38 PM
Wind chill in Boston
Weather
Here's what to expect from Thursday's weather forecast December 18, 2019 | 5:53 PM
snow showers
BRRRRRR
Here's what Boston meteorologists are saying about dropping temps December 18, 2019 | 1:46 PM
A fresh coat of snow is removed from Newbury Street on Dec. 17.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Wednesday's weather forecast December 17, 2019 | 5:41 PM
A fresh coat of snow is removed from Newbury Street on Dec. 17.
FORECASTS
What Boston forecasters are saying about the impact, timing, and snow totals of today’s winter weather December 17, 2019 | 8:37 AM
BOSTON, MA - DECEMBER 03: A woman walks past two workers clearing snow from a sidewalk near South Station as the first winter storm of the season impacts the region on December 3, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
WINTER WEATHER
7 maps predicting how much snow will accumulate today in Massachusetts December 17, 2019 | 7:29 AM
Weather
Here's what to expect from Tuesday's weather forecast December 16, 2019 | 5:52 PM
Snow
What Boston meteorologists are saying about the timing, snow totals, and impact of Tuesday's winter weather December 16, 2019 | 5:11 PM
Fitchburg, MA: 3/7/2018: Many cars had their windshield wipers up as the snow began to accumulate this afternoon in the parking lot of a Market Basket shopping plaza near downtown Fitchburg as the storm intensifies. Another winter storm is predicted to hit the area this afternoon and tonight. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Weather
Here's the very latest from Boston meteorologists on Tuesday's winter weather December 16, 2019 | 1:39 PM
Brookline, MA - 02/07/18 - Dog owners congregate in Amory Park as a snowfall begins in Brookline. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff) Reporter: () Topic: ()
Snow
Here’s David Epstein’s snowstorm forecast December 16, 2019 | 11:58 AM
WINTER WEATHER
7 maps predicting how much snow will fall in Mass. on Tuesday December 16, 2019 | 7:58 AM
2/8/2016 - Boston, MA - Stephanie Spiliakols, cq, of Melrose, MA was one of the commuters who streamed out of North Station to find driving snow and winds upon their exit. A large snowstorm moved into the greater Boston area on Monday morning, February 8, 2016. Dina Rudick/Globe Staff
Snow
'Next up...an ugly Tuesday AM commute' December 15, 2019 | 10:01 PM
Morning light hits the dome of the Massachusetts State House.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Monday's weather forecast December 15, 2019 | 5:11 PM
A man waits at a bus stop while it rains along Bedford Street in Boston, Mass. on Sunday, Nov. 24.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Saturday's weather forecast December 13, 2019 | 5:54 PM
A pedestrian walks as rain falls in the Seaport District on Nov. 24.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Friday's weather forecast December 12, 2019 | 5:44 PM
BOSTON, MA - 12/11/2019: With the type of weather in the city, ii's a good idea to wear your booties while out for a walk in downtown Boston like this group walked by Matthew Rese who are all booted up ! ( a dog walker in Boston ) . (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO TOPIC stand alone photo
Weather
Here's what to expect from Thursday's weather forecast December 11, 2019 | 5:54 PM
Scituate12/11/19 A Christmas wreath adorns the Scituate Lighthouse as morning snow falling covers the lightkeepers cottage and house. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
Snow totals
Map: Here are the initial snowfall totals for Massachusetts December 11, 2019 | 1:00 PM
Brookline, MA - 02/07/18 - Dog owners congregate in Amory Park as a snowfall begins in Brookline. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff) Reporter: () Topic: ()
WINTER WEATHER
6 maps predicting how much snow will accumulate today December 11, 2019 | 7:49 AM
Snow
What Boston meteorologists are saying about Wednesday's snow — and the morning commute December 10, 2019 | 9:14 PM
Cars drive through snow on Dec. 3 in Boston.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Wednesday's weather forecast December 10, 2019 | 5:39 PM
Snow
A little snow is coming Wednesday. Here’s David Epstein's forecast. December 10, 2019 | 4:34 PM
Snow maps
5 maps predicting how much snow will fall in Mass. on Wednesday December 10, 2019 | 9:07 AM
A Freedom Trail tour guide pops open an umbrella before stepping out into the rain on Nov. 18.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Tuesday's weather forecast December 9, 2019 | 5:53 PM
Snow
Here's what Boston meteorologists are saying about the snow forecast for Wednesday December 9, 2019 | 4:38 PM
01/08/2019 Boston MA -A light dusting of snow in Dorchester, on Columbia Road , left footprints, made by pedestrians. . Jonathan Wiggs/Globe StaffReporter:Topic:
Snow maps
4 maps predicting how much snow could fall in Mass. on Wednesday December 9, 2019 | 9:00 AM
People struggle with their umbrellas while walking in Boston.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Monday's weather forecast December 8, 2019 | 4:50 PM
Pedestrians cross Atlantic Ave. outside South Station in Boston on Jan. 29.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Saturday's weather forecast December 6, 2019 | 5:43 PM
Cars drive through snow on Dec. 3 in Boston.
MORE SNOW
Map: Here’s how much snow Mass. could see Friday afternoon December 6, 2019 | 7:31 AM
Weather
Here's what to expect from Friday's weather forecast December 5, 2019 | 5:42 PM
Snow totals
Map: The final snow totals from the season's first big winter storm December 5, 2019 | 10:34 AM