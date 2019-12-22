Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast

If you’re planning to spend part of Monday scrambling to finish your last-minute Christmas shopping, you’ll at least have some pleasant weather on your side. Monday is shaping up to feature plenty of sunshine. And you won’t need to bundle up as you head out to the stores. Temperatures will be above normal for late December. Expect highs reaching the upper 40s and possibly the low 50s.

