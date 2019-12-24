Here’s what to expect from Christmas Day’s weather forecast
You won't have a blue Christmas thanks to these seasonable temperatures.
It may not be a white Christmas in Greater Boston on Wednesday, but the mild forecast will make for easy travels if you’re planning to be on the road. The midweek morning will start with sunshine, although clouds will roll in during the day. It’s another seasonal day temperature wise, with highs around 40 degrees.
Watch the forecast by AccuWeather below:
Check out what’s happening with Boston weather right now on our live-updating radar map.
