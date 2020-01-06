Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Tuesday will be a seasonal, sometimes blustery day before things begin to change at night.

The morning will start off with gusty winds blowing across the region, but it’ll calm down by midday. Expect clear skies for the first part of the day before clouds start moving in during the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 40s along the coast and generally in the 30s inland.

Tuesday night into Wednesday brings the potential for light, accumulating snow, with the greatest risk across southeast Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Check out what’s happening with Boston weather right now on our live-updating radar map.