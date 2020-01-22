What Boston meteorologists are saying about the forecasted weekend storm

National Weather Service: ‘Similar weather can be expected for most of southern New England, the exception being the high elevations of northwest/north central MA where snow is expected on Saturday’

Here's a look at your 7 Day Forecast for Boston. Similar weather can be expected for most of southern New England, the exception being the high elevations of northwest/north central MA where snow is expected on Saturday. Stay tuned for more details on who can expect snow and when pic.twitter.com/gJ8DApzwFx — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 22, 2020

David Epstein: ‘Looks too warm for much snow at coast later Saturday’

Looks too warm for much snow at coast later Saturday. Trend is warmer for now. pic.twitter.com/5RYg5PT7Ns — Dave Epstein (@growingwisdom) January 22, 2020

Harvey Leonard, WCVB: ‘Late Saturday, Saturday Night and early Sunday needs to be watched carefully with regard to rain vs snow’

The weather menu over the next several days. Late Saturday, Saturday Night and early Sunday needs to be watched carefully with regard to rain vs snow. Coastal areas are more likely to get mostly rain, and elevated inland locations have best chance of heavy, wet snow #wcvb pic.twitter.com/fXDlKZeoVF — Harvey Leonard (@HarveyWCVB) January 22, 2020

A very early look at the late Saturday into Sunday storm, with the heaviest precipitation likely during Saturday Night. Updates to come in the days ahead on NewsCenter 5 #wcvb pic.twitter.com/PQIbclJ9k5 — Harvey Leonard (@HarveyWCVB) January 22, 2020

Eric Fisher, WBZ: ‘Track too far west and not enough cold. Better shot (of snow in) Worcester Hills – Monadnock Region and points NW’

Snow chances around the Boston area trending 📉 for the weekend Track too far west and not enough cold. Better shot Worcester Hills – Monadnock Region and points NW pic.twitter.com/D4RwNxrfAx — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) January 22, 2020

Opening effort for the weekend system. Not looking like much of any snow maker in eastern MA. Odds would more strongly favor the Worcester Hills/Monadnock Region and farther inland spots. #wbz pic.twitter.com/26Z92Q0tFb — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) January 22, 2020

Michael Page, NBC10 Boston and NECN: ‘Still on track for a mix of rain and snow this weekend’

Good Morning! A little bit less cold today, with more sunshine! Still on track for a mix of rain and snow this weekend. Details on @NECN 7-10 AM. pic.twitter.com/qVqjEdZErf — Michael Page (@MichaelPageWx) January 22, 2020

Zack Green, WBZ: ‘Hard to pinpoint where the rain/snow line ultimately lands, but trends looking at more of a rain event in eastern MA’

Hard to pinpoint where the rain/snow line ultimately lands, but trends looking at more of a rain event in eastern MA. Snow likely held to higher elevations of Worcester County and up towards VT and NH. Still time to iron this out but at least a first look to the weekend impacts. pic.twitter.com/GYNB8oSxUa — Zack Green (@zackgreenwx) January 22, 2020

This system will be the dominant conversation over the next few days but it will take it's time getting here. Biggest impact will be to your Sunday morning travel. pic.twitter.com/bK5wV4E7LR — Zack Green (@zackgreenwx) January 22, 2020

Not set in stone, but consensus of weekend storm track moving right across southern New England. This would keep snow potential rather low for eastern MA and coastal New England. pic.twitter.com/5twFzIRUEl — Zack Green (@zackgreenwx) January 22, 2020

Vicki Graf, Boston 25 News: ‘We are approaching the 5th weekend in a row where we have seen measurable rain and/or snow’

We are approaching the 5th weekend in a row where we have seen measurable rain and/or snow. I'll have a closer look at the threats from this upcoming storm this morning on @boston25 pic.twitter.com/ynSwPQb622 — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) January 22, 2020

Another storm arrives this weekend bringing rain and snow, I'll have the latest timing and impacts this morning on @boston25 pic.twitter.com/s3x6bVHhlm — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) January 22, 2020

Chris Lambert, 7News: ‘As of now, track favors lower elevation rain, especially inside 495’