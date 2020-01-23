Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Another pleasant, mild day.

A pedestrian crosses the pedestrian bridge that connects Charles Circle with the Esplanade.
–Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
By
5:01 PM

It’s more of the same on Friday. After Thursday brought warmer-than-normal temperatures to the region, another mild day is in store for the end of the work week.

Expect partly sunny skies on Friday with temperatures getting into the low-to-mid-40s during the day. It’ll be cool Friday night.

A storm that moves in Saturday is predicted to bring rain to eastern Massachusetts with some snow accumulating for a time in the higher elevations well to the west.

